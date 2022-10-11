Rodri also had a goal disallowed and Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty after referee Artur Dias made repeated visits to the pitchside monitor at a raucous Parken Stadium.

The stalemate still all but guaranteed City’s place in the last 16 of the Champions League for another year – but it was not a night that will live long in the memory.

All of the main talking points came in the first half and it was remarkable the Group G clash remained scoreless.

Yet with the prolific Haaland on the bench for the first time this season, City were not at their fluent best and Copenhagen tested them much more than in last week’s 5-0 thrashing in Manchester.

There was a heart-in-mouth moment for goalkeeper Ederson after just four minutes when he miscontrolled a backpass to concede a corner. For a split-second, he appeared to think the ball was rolling towards his own goal.