Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Tuesday's focus is on Conor Gallagher.

Age: 22

22 Position: Midfield

Midfield Club: Chelsea

Chelsea Country: England Conor Gallagher played so well for Crystal Palace last season that, when he wasn't sent on-loan in the summer, many expected him to be a starter for Chelsea this term. That hasn't been the case at all, with Gallagher starting just seven times in the Premier League for the Blues, coming off the bench in a further 10 games. He has been a squad player, yet when he has played for Chelsea he has performed fairly well, especially in forward phases, racking up an expected goal involvement (xGI) of 0.30.

That is a similar rate to last season's 0.31, with Gallagher registering eight goals and three assists at Palace, with his best assets coming in the forward areas. He averaged 0.20 xG/95, so was getting a few decent chances per game, with that figure ranking in the 94th percentile among midfielders from across Europe's big five leagues, however this season that has dropped to just 0.07. This season he is doing more defensive work than last, and that could be the reason we haven't seen the best of him in a Chelsea shirt, and perhaps why he hasn't been able to nail down a starting berth.