Conference League tips: Crystal Palace vs KuPS predictions best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Conference League 2.5pts Nathaniel Clyne 1+ total shot at 5/4 (bet365) 0.5pt Nathaniel Clyne 2+ total shots at 7/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Nathaniel Clyne to score anytime at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Thursday TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

It's a fairly straightforward equation for Crystal Palace on Thursday: beat KuPS, and beat them handily. The Eagles have had an incredibly busy schedule this season, meaning finishing in the top eight of the Conference League table is a must as it would mean avoiding a two-legged play-off round. That would be huge for Oliver Glasner's side, and it's very doable. Palace sit 9th in the standings heading into the final matchday, and with two of the current top eight playing eachother, a win stands them in great chance - goal difference permitting.

There are of course a number of other teams in the top eight that can be usurped, but we absolutely should expect a full-ish strength team and an attacking display. Visitors KuPS head to London in 25th and in the elimination spots, so they too need a result, but they have shown very little in the competition, ranking 28th on the xG table and failing to score in three of five - including both away games. A Palace win to nil landed for us at 4/5 last week and is even money this, but I want to instead focus on a Palace player in the hope he gets the nod and continues his attacking trend. With Daniel Munoz out injured until the new year, NATHANIEL CLYNE could well get a regular run at right-wing-back, and in an attack minded team, we should expect him to contribute. The 5/4 for 1+ TOTAL SHOT on Thursday is simply a must-bet here given the opponent, the state of play and his recent output. Yes, it's only been two starts since Munoz got injured, but against both Fulham and Manchester City Clyne registered a shot.