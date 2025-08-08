Community Shield tips: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool predictions and best bets

Football betting tips: Community Shield 1pt Eberechi Eze to score or assist at 12/5 (Paddy Power) 0.5pt Crystal Palace to win in 90 minutes at 5/1 (Betfred)

Kick-off time: 15:00 BST TV channel: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

The game that nobody needs but lots of us will watch: the Community Shield. It's a game most people call a 'glorified friendly', but also one that sees two top tier sides properly pitted against each other for the first time in the new season. 2025/26 sees Liverpool take on Crystal Palace, with the Reds looking to claim their 17th Community Shield title and the Eagles looking to claim just their second ever 'major' trophy, just months after winning the FA Cup for the first time in their history. It's been a turbulent off-season for Oliver Glasner's men, who remain stuck in European limbo. Having qualified for the Europa League thanks to their cup success, UEFA demoted them to the Conference League due to multi-club ownership rules - a verdict the Eagles are appealing.

The ruling has put any transfer business on hold, both ins and outs, as potential and existing players wait to see if they'll be signing for a team playing in the secondary or tertiary European competition. It does mean that they have the same squad at their disposal for this curtain raiser as they did last season, and continuity could be key. As for Liverpool, a number of new faces have arrived this summer, and we could see a lack of cohesion early with a new right-back, left-back, attacking midfielder and striker likely to be in the XI this weekend.

What are the best bets Everyone is right to be giddy about Liverpool given their exciting business, but let's not forget how good Palace are. Glasner is a fantastic coach and the Eagles have a lovely balance of solid foundations and final third flair that is a nightmare for the better teams to play against. They are well organised and lethal on the counter, and I'm going to be bold - or stupid depending on your own personal view - and back PALACE TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES at Wembley. CLICK HERE to bet on Crystal Palace vs Liverpool with Sky Bet Last season they were the seventh best team in the league on all major metrics, ahead of Aston Villa and Brighton according to expected goal difference per game (+0.31) and are more than capable of bloodying the nose of the big boys. In 16 games across all competitions against sides who finished in last season's top six, Palace have only lost five times. It is absolutely possible given how attack-heavy Liverpool will be set up, with a front four of Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz, Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike supported by flying full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez - there will be space for Palace to exploit.

New Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz

And, who doesn't love cheering the underdog? Getting one over on another big club just months after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final would be some way to excite their fans after a frustrating summer dominated by off-field politics. Another small factor for a pro-Palace play is that it seems new goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will start between the sticks with Alisson out. That has to knock Liverpool's win percentage down a bit given just how good the Brazilian is, and it's a big stage for the Georgian to make his debut.