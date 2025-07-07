Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for Wednesday July 9

PSG vs Real Madrid

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV: Channel 5 and DAZN

Champions League winners PSG meet Real Madrid in the other semi-final, setting up a mouthwatering tie between Luis Enrique and Xabi Alonso.

Aside from their defeat to Botafogo, the French champions have looked by far the best team at the Club World Cup, proven by their 2-0 win over Bayern in the quarter-finals.

They will be without Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez after their red cards, but Enrique has Lucas Beraldo to call upon at centre-back, while Hernandez has been a player utilised from the bench.

And while Real Madrid have grown into the competition, there were some red flags against Dortmund. Having been in full control of the match for large periods, the Germans scored two late goals which saw the Spaniards panic for the first time on the US soil.

A big loss for Los Blancos will be the absence of Dean Huijsen who was sent off in the final minutes against Dortmund. That will hurt Real Madrid, and with Ousmane Dembele returning to the side - and scoring - that will give PSG that final boost to get them over the line once more.

PSG are the best team on the planet right now, and it’s hard to dismiss their odds-against price - no matter who they face.