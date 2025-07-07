Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for Tuesday July 8

Chelsea vs Fluminense

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV: DAZN

Fluminense continue to spring surprises at this Club World Cup - but this could and should be the end of their incredible tournament.

Al Hilal couldn’t match their performance against Man City and were punished for it. Thiago Silva led by example at the back, but Flu knew when they could counter and punish the Saudi side. CHELSEA, however, will be smarter than what Al Hilal showed in that match.

They managed to edge past a far stronger Brazilian side in their match, and that will give them confidence they can reach the final. They dominated as well with 19 shots, 10 corners and double the passes compared to Palmeiras. If they deliver a similar performance, they can reach yet another final under Enzo Maresca.

To make matters worse for the Brazilians, Fluminense will be without Juan Freytes and Martinelli - the goalscorer against Al Hilal - for accumulating two yellow cards each. Chelsea, on the other hand, welcome back Moises Caicedo, making them much stronger in the middle of the park.

COLE PALMER scored his first goal of the tournament against Palmeiras, and the no.10 will once again be at the heart of their attack. The 23-year-old hit the target twice in that match, and with Flu likely to drop deep, he can find space on the edge of the box once more and force Fabio to work in goal.