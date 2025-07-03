Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for Saturday July 5

Football betting tips: Club World Cup
1pt Over 2.5 goals and BTTS in PSG vs Bayern (17:00) at 5/6 (William Hill)
0.75pt Real Madrid to win and over 8.5 corners (21:00) at 6/5 (Sky Bet)
PSG vs Bayern
- Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Saturday
- TV: DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
Arguably the tie of the round, this match should implode into a cracker.
PSG waltzed past Inter Miami with four goals without having to come out of second gear. That was the second time they have scored four goals in a match at the Club World Cup, as they produced the same scoreline against Atletico Madrid in their curtain raiser.
With seven different goalscorers already, the Champions League winners have taken this tournament incredibly seriously from the first match - and Bayern will do well to keep them quiet across the 90 minutes.
But Bayern aren’t without chance. They scored four themselves past a Flamengo side which doesn’t concede often, although the Germans appeared vulnerable at the other end of the pitch.
Having only kept one clean sheet all tournament - which came against Auckland - there’s work to do for Vincent Kompany’s men.
And while PSG head into this clash having kept three clean sheets, it’s safe to say they haven’t faced anyone remotely close to the level Bayern will bring.
The combination play of Michael Olise, Kingsley Coman and Harry Kane will be a world away from what Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders could offer.
An early goal can set the tone in this clash, and this looks set to be a match full of life rather than a cagey affair usually associated with matches at this stage of a tournament.
Real Madrid vs Dortmund
- Kick-off: 21:00 BST, Saturday
- TV: Channel 5, DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
After Real Madrid failed to beat Al Hilal in their opening match, bookmakers and punters were quick to dismiss Xabi Alonso’s side to win the trophy in the US.
However, it’s safe to say they have grown into the competition, and although they only beat Juventus 1-0 in the round of 16, it was a procession for Los Blancos.
The fact Al Hilal knocked Man City out has shown the Saudi club are far from a weak link in the Club World Cup - and Real Madrid now look like a side ready to go all the way in the US.
Dortmund may have topped their group, but they have yet to really convince anyone they can topple the Spanish giants.
A 0-0 draw with Fluminense, conceding three against Mamelodi Sundowns as well as narrow wins over Ulsan and Monterrey won’t fill their fanbase with much confidence.
They’ll also go to battle without Jobe Bellingham who is suspended for the match - and based on Real Madrid’s recent performances, Alonso will feel confident he can get the better of a side he’s faced a fair few times over the last two seasons.
And what has been guaranteed when Real Madrid play is corners. The over eight line has been hit comfortably in all four of their matches, and they can rack up several more as they pin Dortmund back in New Jersey.
Football betting tips: Club World Cup
1pt Chelsea to qualify and under 3.5 match goals (02:00) at 5/6 (bet365)
Palmeiras vs Chelsea
- Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Saturday
- TV: DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
It’s advantage Chelsea in the second Club World Cup quarter-final due to Palmeiras’ injuries and suspensions. The Brazilians will be without three of their preferred starting defenders, giving Abel Ferreira a headache prior to their biggest match of the season.
Murilo is injured, while left-back Joaquin Piquerez is suspended after his accumulation of yellow cards. But their biggest miss will be captain Gustavo Gomez - the man who organises the defence and instils confidence throughout the team will have to watch from the bench after his red card against Botafogo.
Palmeiras’ replacements don’t necessarily weaken the team a tremendous amount, but the rumoured back four have never played together - and that is therefore a tall order against a team like Chelsea.
Goals haven’t been associated with Palmeiras throughout this tournament, only breaking the over 2.5 line once, and if they continue to play an out-of-form Vitor Roque, they could live to regret that come full time.
Chelsea battled hard to beat Benfica in extraordinary circumstances, but they have an opportunity to hurt Palmeiras’ heavily rotated defence - and it’s one that Enzo Maresca must take with both hands.
Odds correct at 1330 BST (03/07/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.