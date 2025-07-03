Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for Saturday July 5

1pt Over 2.5 goals and BTTS in PSG vs Bayern (17:00) at 5/6 (William Hill)

PSG vs Bayern

Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Saturday

TV: DAZN

Arguably the tie of the round, this match should implode into a cracker.

PSG waltzed past Inter Miami with four goals without having to come out of second gear. That was the second time they have scored four goals in a match at the Club World Cup, as they produced the same scoreline against Atletico Madrid in their curtain raiser.

With seven different goalscorers already, the Champions League winners have taken this tournament incredibly seriously from the first match - and Bayern will do well to keep them quiet across the 90 minutes.

But Bayern aren’t without chance. They scored four themselves past a Flamengo side which doesn’t concede often, although the Germans appeared vulnerable at the other end of the pitch.

Having only kept one clean sheet all tournament - which came against Auckland - there’s work to do for Vincent Kompany’s men.

And while PSG head into this clash having kept three clean sheets, it’s safe to say they haven’t faced anyone remotely close to the level Bayern will bring.

The combination play of Michael Olise, Kingsley Coman and Harry Kane will be a world away from what Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders could offer.

An early goal can set the tone in this clash, and this looks set to be a match full of life rather than a cagey affair usually associated with matches at this stage of a tournament.