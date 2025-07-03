Menu icon
Ruben Neves - Club World Cup

Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for Friday July 4

By Nathan Joyes
Football
Fri July 04, 2025 · 2d ago

Football betting tips: Club World Cup

1pt Al Hilal (Draw No Bet) vs Fluminense (20:00) at 3/4 (General)

Fluminense vs Al Hilal

Al Hilal’s impressive Club World Cup campaign went up a notch in the round of 16. Knocking out Man City - the clear second favourites - while scoring four in the process was incredibly impressive and now they have to be in with a shout of reaching the semi-finals.

Fluminense will argue they also deserve recognition - and they would be right - but the game against Inter Milan panned out perfectly and they might not get that dream scenario this time round.

Uncharacteristic mistakes saw the ball fall kindly to an unmarked German Cano early on - and from then onwards the Brazilians back five defended resiliently - albeit against a side completely lacking ideas.

Al Hilal will be more aggressive than Inter - and more efficient - in the final third. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic can take charge in the centre of the pack, while Joao Cancelo will be looking to push on and support Malcom down the right flank.

The Saudi club will be best off attacking in the half spaces if they are to get in behind Fluminense, but with starting left-back Rene suspended, it leaves the Brazilians short and vulnerable on that side.

Marcos Leonardo heads into this on the back of a brace against Man City - and knows Fluminense well from his time in Brazil - and he may be the difference once more as Flu falls short.

Odds correct at 0920 BST (03/07/25)

More from Sporting Life

FOOTBALL TIPS