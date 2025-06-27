Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for days 15-17

Football betting tips: Club World Cup
Saturday
0.25pt No goalscorer in Palmeiras vs Botafogo (17:00) at 7/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt Under 2.5 goals in Benfica vs Chelsea (21:00) at 17/20 (bet365)
Sunday
1pt PSG HT/FT and over 2.5 goals in PSG vs Inter Miami (17:00) at 10/11 (SpreadEx, bet365)
0.75pt Michael Olise to score or assist in Flamengo vs Bayern (21:00) at 6/4 (Paddy Power)
Monday
1pt Inter Milan to beat Fluminense at (20:00) 4/5 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
Palmeiras vs Botafogo
- Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Saturday
- TV: DAZN
Palmeiras and Botafogo’s rivalry re-unites on Saturday evening but we may not see a classic in the Philadelphia heat. These sides shared a GOALLESS DRAW in the opening weekend of the Brazilian domestic season back in March and although both teams have kicked on since then, this could be yet another 0-0 and tight tussle with a quarter-final place on the line.
Palmeiras have yet to lose at the Club World Cup, keeping two clean sheets in the process, while Botafogo qualified in favour of Atletico Madrid and beat PSG to nil.
Renato Paiva knows how to set his team up defensively to frustrate and while opponents can have plenty of shots against them, they aren’t often from goalscoring positions. Palmeiras know how to win ugly under Abel Ferreira, but they also know how to avoid defeat - and they’ll be on high alert when it comes to Botafogo’s quick turnovers.
Both teams have plenty of quality, and Palmeiras are the favourites for their strength in depth, but there’s been no sign that either team can comfortably win this in 90 minutes. Another 0-0 is a real possibility, so backing NO GOALSCORER is advised.
Benfica vs Chelsea
- Kick-off: 21:00 BST, Saturday
- TV: DAZN
Chelsea are favourites to progress to the last eight at the Club World Cup but it would be foolish to write off a Benfica side that has grown into the tournament.
A crazy six-minute spell against Boca Juniors saw them concede two goals, although referee Cesar Ramos didn’t help the Europeans by allowing every one of the Argentine side's flying tackles. Since Boca’s 29th minute goal, Benfica haven’t conceded. Of course, they restricted Auckland City to extremely limited opportunities, but went one better and defended very well against Bayern Munich - keeping their second clean sheet of the tournament.
Chelsea put in professional displays against LAFC with a 2-0 win, and while they beat Esperance de Tunis 3-0, their goalkeeper didn’t have the best of games - and this is a team nowhere near Benfica’s standard.
Enzo Maresca’s side had a crazy match against Flamengo (3-1) pressing the self-destruct button in the second half, but the Italian will hopefully have learnt plenty from his team’s disastrous 45 minutes.
Generally, both teams have defended well, and this could be a game decided by a moment of class from either side. With plenty at stake, both teams will look to keep this tight and we can profit by backing UNDER 2.5 GOALS.
PSG vs Inter Miami
- Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Sunday
- TV: DAZN/Channel 5
Inter Miami qualified for the round of 16 as Group A runners-up. While they weren’t expected to, they only overcame a poor Porto side and drawing against Al Ahly - teams nowhere near the same level as PSG.
And although the Champions League winners lost to Botafogo, perhaps that was their “Argentina vs Saudi Arabia” moment; they are by far the superior side in this contest. The media will hype this match up due to the fact Lionel Messi will face his previous employers - and how Inter Miami will be the plucky underdogs - but there’s only going to be one winner.
PSG looked incredibly sharp against Atletico Madrid as they hit them for four, while they did exactly what was required of them against Seattle Sounders. In both matches, PSG led at HALF-TIME and WON the match - and that’s exactly what can happen against Inter Miami.
The MLS side are a team waiting to be exposed at the back. Defensively fragile, PSG’s attacking players can find gaps with ease and punish them - and this is where the goals can flow, with OVER 2.5 GOALS advised as part of this bet.
Anything but a comfortable victory for Luis Enrique’s side will be a huge shock in the first knockout stage.
Flamengo vs Bayern Munich
- Kick-off: 21:00 BST, Sunday
- TV: DAZN/Channel 5
Before the tournament began, punters would have been piling into Bayern Munich’s 8/11 to beat Flamengo but many might be hesitating now after the Brazilians saw off Chelsea to top their group.
Bayern could well step it up a notch but having squeezed past Boca Juniors 2-1 in the final minutes, as well as losing to Benfica, Vincent Kompany’s side aren’t completely bulletproof heading into this tie.
Steering clear of the outright winner market for this match, it might be best to bank on Bayern’s standout player of the tournament so far. MICHAEL OLISE was one of many who had a field day against Auckland City with two goals and two assists, but he was also the matchwinner late on against Boca with a fine finish cutting in from the left.
The Frenchman produced over 30 goal contributions in the 24/25 campaign, and where Chelsea did have luck against Flamengo was out wide - specifically balls down the right-hand side.
That should set it up nicely for Olise to be on the ball in dangerous areas and SCORE OR ASSIST. If Bayern are to break Flamengo’s defence, it may be down to the brilliance of their winger who’s well rested after sitting out of the Benfica match.
Inter Milan vs Fluminense
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday
- TV: DAZN/Channel 5
Time is up at the round-of-16 stage for Fluminense. The Brazilians battled bravely to get through their group but competing against Ulsan and only requiring a point against Mamelodi Sundowns saw them squeeze through a relatively weak group.
Renato Gaucho’s side impressed against Dortmund in their opening match, but the Germans weren’t at the races that day and looked like they needed 90 minutes in the tank to find their stride once more. But Flu didn’t score - and that is a general concern with this side against a more resilient INTER MILAN.
Fluminense lack a natural goalscorer. Kevin Serna is their top goalscorer with three goals in 2025 - and he’s often not preferred to start.
Although they took the game to Dortmund and were on the front foot, Fluminense won’t have the same luck against the Champions League finalists. Inter have certainly grown into the competition, and they played River Plate off the park in their recent 2-0 win.
If they repeat that performance, Flu’s ageing squad won’t be able to deal with the intensity and chasing they’ll have to do. Inter will be far too strong for the Brazilians - who have put up a valiant effort to get this far - but the Italians can take full control and cruise into the quarter-finals.
Odds correct at 1430 BST (27/06/25)
