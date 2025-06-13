Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day two and three

Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders Kick-off: 03:00 BST, Monday

TV: DAZN/Channel 5

Live odds, form and stats Brazilian and Libertadores champions Botafogo are slight favourites to win their opening clash against Seattle Sounders - but an important factor to this match has been missed by the bookmakers. With the game being played at Lumen Field - the Sounders home ground - the MLS side have an advantage not many teams can boast during the Club World Cup. That puts this match on a more level playing field, and with PSG and Atletico Madrid next up for both sides, nothing but a win will do if they are to even think about qualifying. Lots has changed for Botafogo since winning their historic double, but the Rio de Janeiro based club has plenty of attacking talent that will concern the Sounders. Artur, Jefferson Savarino, Rawn Cruz and Igor Jesus - to name a few - have been key players in Renato Paiva’s fluid 4-3-3 system, designed to not only break quickly but also attack in numbers. But the Sounders also have a not-so-secret weapon: Albert Rusnak. The Slovakian produced 26 goal contributions last campaign, and already has 10 in 17 in 2025. The no.10 can find pockets of space in behind a Botafogo side that doesn’t travel well - who will be spurred on by the “home” crowd. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the bet. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet

Chelsea vs Los Angeles FC Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday

TV: DAZN/Channel 5

Live odds, form and stats Los Angeles FC were invited late to the Club World Cup party after Club Leon were thrown out of the competition. An extra-time win against Club America meant the MLS side were the final team to participate in the tournament - but with far less time to prepare, this could go against them. Recently crowned Conference League winners, CHELSEA have shown what it takes to win a trophy this campaign. Albeit not the most competitive, Enzo Maresca’s big squad came in handy - and it will do so again in the US.

Chelsea lift the Conference League trophy

Despite his success, their head coach still has to win some fans over - and with $2m on the line each match, the Italian will know what is at stake. LAFC are unbeaten in their last 10 but have only kept one clean sheet against inferior opponents. In fact, in five of those matches LAFC conceded at least two goals - this isn’t sustainable if they are to progress further in the competition. Chelsea have played more games than most this season - but their depth and addition of Andrey Santos makes them the group favourites, and they can punish a leaky defence and set the pace in Group D. Backing the Blues TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS appeals. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win and over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet

Boca Juniors vs Benfica Kick-off: 23:00 BST, Monday

TV: DAZN/Channel 5

Live odds, form and stats Boca may have sold out their three matches for the Club World Cup - but they are going to leave disappointed. Bookmakers may be factoring in Boca’s name and big crowd, but it’s only fair to point out that they’ve not performed well at La Bombonera this season. This is an ageing squad that continues to press the self-destruct button, and up against a top European side, there’s only going to be one winner. Head coach Miguel Angel Russo has come back for a third stint just before this tournament begins - but he doesn’t have enough time, nor the resources, to fix their problems. Agustin Marchesin (37), Luis Advincula (35), Marcos Rojo (35), Rodrigo Battaglia (33), Ander Herrera (35) and Edinson Cavani (38) are signs why Boca will struggle in the US. A lack of creative spark has cost them dearly in 2025, and they don’t have the players in the final third to be competitive. BENFICA, on the other hand, do. Forward Vangelis Pavlidis scored 28 goals last campaign, helping his team reach the final 16 of the Champions League. Playing alongside Kerem Akturkoglu, who produced 21 goal contributions in 30 league games, the Portuguese outfit has enough firepower TO WIN their opening match. CLICK HERE to back Benfica to win with Sky Bet