Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day seven

PSG vs Botafogo Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Friday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats PSG had the perfect start to their campaign with a 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid - and have arguably looked the best team in the early stages. Despite Ousmane Dembele being out injured, the Champions League winners looked slick and effective in the final third - and with a win guaranteeing qualification to the next round, Luis Enrique will want to rest and rotate his key players in round three if possible. Botafogo may have started with a win against Seattle Sounders, but this is a completely different task - and one that might be beyond them. Despite racing into a 2-0 lead, Botafogo almost finished the game with just a point. They allowed the MLS side to apply plenty of pressure, and if they do the same with PSG - it could be a bloodbath. It’s worth noting that Fogo’s two goals came from headers, and PSG will defend far better than the Sounders. A comfortable win is expected for the French champions, and backing PSG -1.75 ASIAN HANDICAP appeals. This bet sees us make money should Les Parisiens win by two clear goals, with a full payout if they win by three or more.

Benfica vs Auckland Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Friday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Auckland’s 10-0 defeat against Bayern Munich stole the headlines around the globe - and the semi-professional club could be in for another hiding as their tournament comes to an end. With several key players missing for the Kiwi outfit, they’ve been dealt a tough hand - albeit an incredible experience for their entire squad. Benfica, however, aren’t going to be sympathetic towards their situation. The Portuguese outfit are likely going to have little choice but to score as many goals as possible if they are to sneak into second spot, with goal difference potentially decisive. After scoring twice against Boca in a match where they didn’t turn up, Benfica will look to replicate Bayern’s result where possible. Six goals is entirely possible against a team that is completely out of its depth. Their high press and creative outlets - mainly Angel Di Maria - show that Benfica have enough quality in the final third to see them attack Auckland from the first whistle and dominate proceedings.



Capable from set pieces and wide positions, this is also where Bayern scored most of their goals in round one vs the part-timers. There’s no need to overcomplicate certain selections and this is one of those, so backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' AND OVER 5.5 GOALS is the way in. CLICK HERE to back BTTS 'no' and Over 5.5 goals with Sky Bet

Flamengo vs Chelsea Kick-off: 19:00 BST, Friday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Brazilian teams have had a bright start to life in this competition and Filipe Luis’ Flamengo look like a team to watch carefully after their convincing 2-0 win against Esperance de Tunis. Under the former Chelsea defender’s leadership, Luis has only lost three of his 47 games in charge, a quite remarkable statistic that looks difficult to break at present. Building from the back, Flamengo are a hard team to break down. With experienced centre-backs Leo Ortiz and Leo Pereira at the heart of their defence, alongside Alex Sandro, Varela and Wesley as full-back options, this has to be one of the best defences in South America. But their midfielders press well out of possession, and are calm when they have it. There’s nothing rushed with Flamengo, and they may frustrate Chelsea in round two. Flamengo arrived in the US having only conceded four goals from their 11 league matches to date, and although Chelsea were expected to hammer LAFC, they didn’t. Neither side will want to lose this contest and make life difficult for themselves in the last group game, so we could see a cautious approach from the pair. Once again Flamengo fans can bring the noise as they go head-to-head against Chelsea - and they are certainly a side capable of withstanding their attacks, so backing UNDER 2.5 GOALS appeals. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet