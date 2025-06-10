Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day one and two

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami Kick-off: 01:00 BST, Sunday

TV: DAZN/Channel 5

This isn't the glamour tie FIFA wanted to open the 2025 Club World Cup but it does look like a fixture that can produce plenty of goals. Taking place at The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, there is a lack of real "home" advantage for Inter Miami, and ticket sales have been sluggish; Egyptian champions Al Ahly won't have a hostile environment to contend with. They have prepared well for the tournament. With a new head coach in charge, the club has made several key signings, arguably their biggest is former Aston Villa forward Trezeguet. A powerful, confident side they have been in the US prepping for quite some time, and will be hoping to rock the boat in the early hours of Sunday morning. Miami haven't been convincing under Javier Mascherano, conceding in all of their last 10 matches, with half of those seeing the MLS side concede at least twice. With nine of their last 10 games producing OVER 2.5 GOALS, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez looking to create moments of magic, and Al Ahly capable of praying on Miami's leaky defence, this should be entertaining.

Bayern vs Auckland Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Sunday

TV: DAZN/Channel 5

The Bundesliga champions take on the sole semi-pro team at the tournament in their curtain raiser and it could be a scoreline that gets out of hand. Goal difference could prove to be extremely important in the context of Group B. With Porto favourites to win Group A, topping Group B could see Bayern rewarded with a round of 16 tie against Palmeiras, Al Ahly or Inter Miami. With an easier path to the quarter-finals on the line, Vincent Kompany will be extremely keen for his side to do a professional job against Auckland City - even if he chooses to tinker with his starting XI a little, a big scoreline is expected. Auckland City are no strangers to the competition - albeit in the old format - but with the likes of Al Ain previously putting six past them, Harry Kane and co can build up their own advantage for the golden boot inside the first 90 minutes. Anything less than a resounding victory would reflect rather poorly on the Germans and they'll be sure to get the job done easily, with -4 HANDICAP advised.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Sunday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats