Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day one and two

Football betting tips: Sunday best bets
1pt Over 2.5 goals in Al Ahly vs Inter Miami (01:00) at 8/11 (General)
1pt Bayern -4 handicap vs Auckland (17:00) at 10/11 (General)
0.5pt Goncalo Ramos to score anytime in PSG vs Atletico (20:00) at 15/8 (General)
0.75pt Palmeiras draw no bet vs Porto (23:00) at 6/4 (Sky Bet)
Al Ahly vs Inter Miami
- Kick-off: 01:00 BST, Sunday
- TV: DAZN/Channel 5
- Live odds, form and stats
This isn’t the glamour tie FIFA wanted to open the 2025 Club World Cup but it does look like a fixture that can produce plenty of goals.
Taking place at The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, there is a lack of real “home” advantage for Inter Miami, and ticket sales have been sluggish; Egyptian champions Al Ahly won’t have a hostile environment to contend with.
They have prepared well for the tournament. With a new head coach in charge, the club has made several key signings, arguably their biggest is former Aston Villa forward Trezeguet. A powerful, confident side they have been in the US prepping for quite some time, and will be hoping to rock the boat in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Miami haven’t been convincing under Javier Mascherano, conceding in all of their last 10 matches, with half of those seeing the MLS side concede at least twice.
With nine of their last 10 games producing OVER 2.5 GOALS, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez looking to create moments of magic, and Al Ahly capable of praying on Miami's leaky defence, this should be entertaining.
Bayern vs Auckland
- Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Sunday
- TV: DAZN/Channel 5
- Live odds, form and stats
The Bundesliga champions take on the sole semi-pro team at the tournament in their curtain raiser and it could be a scoreline that gets out of hand.
Goal difference could prove to be extremely important in the context of Group B. With Porto favourites to win Group A, topping Group B could see Bayern rewarded with a round of 16 tie against Palmeiras, Al Ahly or Inter Miami.
With an easier path to the quarter-finals on the line, Vincent Kompany will be extremely keen for his side to do a professional job against Auckland City - even if he chooses to tinker with his starting XI a little, a big scoreline is expected.
Auckland City are no strangers to the competition - albeit in the old format - but with the likes of Al Ain previously putting six past them, Harry Kane and co can build up their own advantage for the golden boot inside the first 90 minutes. Anything less than a resounding victory would reflect rather poorly on the Germans and they’ll be sure to get the job done easily, with -4 HANDICAP advised.
PSG vs Atletico Madrid
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Sunday
- TV: DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
Recently crowned Champions League winners PSG head into their clash against Atletico Madrid without their top two goalscorers in Ligue 1. Ousmane Dembele picked up a quad injury on international duty, while Bradley Barcola also left the France camp carrying a knock.
Rather than risk further injury, Luis Enrique may opt for handing an opportunity for GONCALO RAMOS to lead the line.
The 23-year-old has been used sparingly in recent months due to Dembele’s incredible form, but he’s still produced a solid goal return considering his lack of minutes, with 10 Ligue 1 goals from 22 appearances, scoring a hat-trick the last time he started a match.
With a squad stacked with talent, and with Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia either side of him, the Portuguese forward’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME won’t last when odds-on Dembele is removed from the market.
Palmeiras vs Porto
- Kick-off: 23:00 BST, Sunday
- TV: DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
This is the first time Brazilian club PALMEIRAS have ever faced a Portuguese team, and vice versa for Porto. And while that adds an unknown factor into this intriguing encounter, there’s perhaps a little too much respect shown to the European side from the bookmakers.
Palmeiras are a side that knows how to win. Head coach Abel Ferreira is a manager who knows how to win ugly if need be, despite having a team oozing with quality in the final third.
In fact, 2024 was the first time the Portuguese manager failed to win a trophy with Verdao since his arrival back in 2021. He’s publicly stated his team aren’t exceptional at one area of their game, but are very good in every area of the pitch. He knows Portuguese football better than most, and his side head into this encounter fresher than their opponents, less than 15 games into their campaign.
Palmeiras also spent big during the off-season. Barcelona’s Vitor Roque and Orlando City’s Facundo Torres have improved their front line massively - but it is the star of the show, Chelsea-bound Estevao who will capture attention.
The Brazilians don’t lose often and have the attackers to hurt Porto, potentially springing a surprise in the opening round, making DRAW NO BET worth backing.
Odds correct at 1430 BST (13/06/25)
