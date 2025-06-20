Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day nine

Football betting tips: Sunday best bets 1pt Both teams to score in River Plate vs Monterrey (02:00) at 4/5 (General) 1pt Juventus to win to nil and Under 4.5 goals vs Wydad (17:00) at 5/6 (bet365) 1pt Real Madrid to win and Under 3.5 goals vs Pachuca (20:00) at 5/4 (General) 1pt Al-Hilal to beat Salzburg (23:00) at 9/10 (Betfred) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

River Plate vs Monterrey Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Sunday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats The battle to qualify from Group E is already rather intense and what a way to take it up a notch as Argentina’s River Plate take on the fiery Mexican outfit Monterrey. Marcelo Gallardo’s side may have beaten Urawa Red Diamonds in their opener, but that scoreline perhaps flattered the club from Buenos Aires - and largely had Marcos Acuna to thank for two incredible crosses. River Plate gave up a cheap penalty to let the Japanese side back in the game, and against Monterrey, who drew 1-1 with Inter, this game isn’t going to be as one sided as the bookmakers suggest. Sergio Ramos’ thumping header showed what a threat he still is from set pieces, but Monterrey’s Spanish contingency at the other end of the pitch can cause River’s backline problems. Argentine Centre-back German Pezzella is a liability, and Sergio Canales - who produced 29 goal contributions in 39 league games - will look to get at him. Throw in Lucas Ocampos and Oliver Torres, we’ll witness a much more aggressive Monterrey side than the one that faced Inter. The market has sided with River for their name, but the Mexicans can get on the scoresheet once more in round two, making BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE the selection. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score with Sky Bet

Juventus vs Wydad Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Sunday

TV: Channel 5

Live odds, form and stats Juventus were very impressive as they brushed Al Ain to one side. Having won 5-0, scoring four in the first half, the Serie A club got the job done without getting out of second gear. VAR did bail them out in the second half and they were able to preserve their clean sheet. The Italians will be looking to replicate their performance and result against Wydad, who lost 2-0 against Man City in their opening match. That game was held in Philadelphia - as will this one - and what is guaranteed in that part of the world is extreme heat and high levels of humidity at this time of year. This, in theory, will keep the scoreline down with neither team able to play with any kind of intensity for the whole 90 minutes. At the time of writing, two games have been held at this particular stadium, both finishing with two goals or less. JUVENTUS will be able to keep Wydad at arms length - just like Pep Guardiola’s side did - and WIN TO NIL but they may struggle to be as ruthless in the heat, so adding UNDER 4.5 GOALS makes sense. CLICK HERE to back Juventus win to nil and Under 4.5 goals with Sky Bet