Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day four

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets
1pt Flamengo to win and Under 3.5 goals vs ES Tunis (02:00) at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Betway)
1pt Dortmund -1.0 Asian Handicap vs Fluminense (17:00) at 9/10 (William Hill)
1pt River Plate to win and Under 3.5 goals vs Urawa Red Diamonds (20:00) at 6/5 (General)
0.75pt Both teams to score in Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns (23:00) at 10/11 (bet365, Coral)
Flamengo vs ES Tunis
- Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Tuesday
- TV: DAZN
Flamengo are second favourites - alongside Chelsea - to qualify out of Group D. They face Esperance de Tunis, a side expected to finish bottom, and this is an opportunity for the Brazilians to flex their muscles on the world stage.
Filipe Luis has transformed Flamengo from an underperforming side to one that has picked up three trophies in the last eight months. Their superstars have bought into his tactics and management style and its showing on the pitch. Make no mistake, Flamengo have every chance of topping this group.
With Giorgian de Arrascaeta in the form of his life tucked in behind Pedro, the goal(s) should come, but they aren't just a vibrant attacking team. Flamengo’s defence has only conceded four league goals in 11 matches - and looks one of the best in the tournament away from the European sides, meaning it will be tough for ES Tunis to break them down.
The Tunisian outfit dominated their league, but fell short in the CAF Champions League, failing to score against Mamelodi Sundowns over two legs. There’s a sizeable gulf in class here, and FLAMENGO can deliver a professional performance, with a Mengão win and UNDER 3.5 GOALS appealing.
Fluminense vs Dortmund
- Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Tuesday
- TV: DAZN/Channel 5
If Dortmund can pick up where they left off having achieved Champions League football at the back end of the season, Fluminense could well be in trouble.
Niko Kovac’s side won their last five games and scored 17 goals in the process - putting four past Bayer Leverkusen in their own back yard. The man who led their charge was Serhou Guirassy, who scored nine goals in his last six matches - including a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League. Stopping him will be a difficult task for the Brazilians.
Fluminense have endured a solid start to their domestic campaign - but this is an entirely different challenge. Their ageing squad, although clearly cutting it back at home - won’t be able to live with the pace and power Dortmund possesses.
Renato Gaucho’s preferred 4-3-3 could be exposed, and although Jhon Arias will provide a threat wide right, Xavier (35), Thiago Silva (40) and Ganso (35) will struggle over 90 minutes.
Dortmund can pick them off, and backing the Germans -1.0 ASIAN HANDICAP makes sense - with stakes returned should BVB win by just one goal, and a winner if they win by two or more.
River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Tuesday
- TV: DAZN
Seattle will be a sea of red and white as River Plate are expected to dominate the crowds - and the odds suggest they should do so on the pitch as well. Marcelo Gallardo is their most successful head coach of all time, and now back for his second stint, fans are hopeful River can get back to their former glory days - as well as showcasing their ability on a global stage.
But it might not be the comfortable win many are expecting. River have picked up in the weeks heading into the tournament - which bodes well - but against a well-drilled Urawa side, it could be a grind.
However, with teenage sensation Franco Mastantuono available ahead of his move to Real Madrid, the Argentine's should have enough to get three points. His ability to score from nothing or work in his teammates could be the difference - and how they find a way through in their opener.
Urawa doesn't have a young sensation coming through. Their preferred starting XI has an average age of 25 and they will try and work as a unit to get a positive result, however that may not be enough on Tuesday. RIVER TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS the selection.
Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Tuesday
- TV: DAZN
One of the more intriguing ties takes place in Orlando on Tuesday evening. South Korea’s Ulsan face Mamelodi Sundowns, with both sides knowing this will be their best opportunity to pick up three points and take a massive stride towards qualification.
Ulsan, despite being potentially the more technical side, haven’t impressed domestically this season and may lack the pace and power to match the South Africans. Currently 3rd in the K-League, Ulsan have fallen short as they bid to defend their title - and the less said about their dismal AFC Champions League campaign, the better (W1 L6).
They do, however, have Brazilian forward Erick Farias up top, who has scored eight goals in 14 matches. Alongside Swedish striker Gustav Ludwigson, their foreign pair can cause the Sundowns issues.
Yet one of the more unknown teams in the tournament have been excellent domestically, and their large investment sees them as one of the more dangerous African teams in the US this summer.
With a European Sporting Director, their approach has been to mimic the best teams from that region. Those tactics, combined with the physical strength and raw power, means the Sundowns could be an extremely difficult side for Ulsan to contain. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks likely.
Odds correct at 1540 BST (13/06/25)
