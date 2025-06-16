Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day five

Monterrey vs Inter Milan Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Wednesday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Inter Milan are seen as comfortable winners in their opening match, but Monterrey are no strangers to the Club World Cup and look ready to challenge for a top two spot. The Champions League finalists are far superior on paper but with a long season barely over, it might take some time for the Italian club to get going - and this is where MONTERREY will look to prosper, and backing them +1.75 ASIAN HANDICAP appeals. The Mexicans can be chaotic - which is a risk to the bet. But they’ve invested heavily within their squad to give them a chance within this competition. The addition of Sergio Ramos will add an entertaining layer to this match, and provide the experience required to perform at this level. Throw in Sergio Canales, Jesus Corona and German Berterame, and Inter may struggle to keep a clean sheet, which is why Monterrey’s Asian Handicap line looks inviting. Inter are without Mehdi Taremi - and with a new manager at the helm in Christian Chivu, it might take a slight adjustment period for them before they find their groove. A one goal loss still returns profit, and that looks inviting in Group E’s opener.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV: DAZN/Channel 5

Live odds, form and stats It’s a new dawn for Real Madrid who head to the US as favourites to walk away with the trophy. With Carlo Ancelotti now at Brazil, Xabi Alonso has left Bayer Leverkusen to return to the club where he spent five years as a player. Having lost their La Liga crown to arch-rival Barcelona - as well as falling short in the Champions League - Real Madrid moved quickly to make statement signings ahead of the Club World Cup. In came Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen to improve their defence, while Alonso has been able to keep Rodrygo at the club despite speculation that he would leave. Although the Spanish coach would have liked a full pre-season with his team, this is an opportunity to win over the fans - and one they will be taking very seriously. But it won’t be an easy ride in their opening match. Al-Hilal also head into this tournament having lost their league title - but are a team well put together that is capable of scoring goals for fun. Aleksander Mitrovic will lead the line, while Marcos Leonardo will be waiting from the bench if required. Throw in Malcom, Sergej Milinikovic-Savic and Salem Al Dawsari, and this is a team that only knows one way to play - attack. That might play into Real Madrid’s hands, but Alonso hasn’t had enough time to sort out Real Madrid’s defence just yet - and Al-Hilal won’t be afraid to make it uncomfortable for Los Blancos. Goals should be on the menu at the Hard Rock. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet