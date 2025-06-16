Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day five

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets
1pt Monterrey +1.25 Asian Handicap vs Inter Milan at 7/10 (bet365)
1pt Manchester City -2 handicap vs Wydad at 8/11 (William Hill, bet635)
1pt BTTS and Over 2.5 goals in Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal at 20/21 (bet365)
1pt Over 2.5 goals in Pachuca vs Salzburg at evens (Betfred)
Monterrey vs Inter Milan
- Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Wednesday
- TV: DAZN
Inter Milan are seen as comfortable winners in their opening match, but Monterrey are no strangers to the Club World Cup and look ready to challenge for a top two spot.
The Champions League finalists are far superior on paper but with a long season barely over, it might take some time for the Italian club to get going - and this is where MONTERREY will look to prosper, and backing them +1.75 ASIAN HANDICAP appeals.
The Mexicans can be chaotic - which is a risk to the bet. But they’ve invested heavily within their squad to give them a chance within this competition. The addition of Sergio Ramos will add an entertaining layer to this match, and provide the experience required to perform at this level.
Throw in Sergio Canales, Jesus Corona and German Berterame, and Inter may struggle to keep a clean sheet, which is why Monterrey’s Asian Handicap line looks inviting.
Inter are without Mehdi Taremi - and with a new manager at the helm in Christian Chivu, it might take a slight adjustment period for them before they find their groove. A one goal loss still returns profit, and that looks inviting in Group E’s opener.
Manchester City vs Wydad Casablanca
- Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Wednesday
- TV: DAZN/Channel 5
Manchester City are one of the clear favourites to win the new-look competition and have one of the easier tasks when it comes to their group. After a trophy-less campaign, Pep Guardiola wasted no time bringing in several new faces.
With over £100m spent on Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait Nouri and Tijjani Reijnders - and the fact Rodri is coming back to fitness - Man City should be able to dominate their group comfortably.
Up first: Wydad Casablanca.
The Moroccan outfit struggled in a couple of recent friendlies against European opposition, losing 1-0 against heavily rotated Sevilla and Porto teams. Now facing a team with a squad worth 75 times more than theirs, it’s going to be a tough task to keep this scoreline respectable.
Erling Haaland will be eyeing up the golden boot, and no doubt Pep will be keen to start strong and pick his best XI. If he does, this should be a walk in the park, where his new signings - and current stars - can send a statement out to the other teams within the competition.
Back MANCHESTER CITY -2 HANDICAP.
Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday
- TV: DAZN/Channel 5
It’s a new dawn for Real Madrid who head to the US as favourites to walk away with the trophy. With Carlo Ancelotti now at Brazil, Xabi Alonso has left Bayer Leverkusen to return to the club where he spent five years as a player.
Having lost their La Liga crown to arch-rival Barcelona - as well as falling short in the Champions League - Real Madrid moved quickly to make statement signings ahead of the Club World Cup.
In came Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen to improve their defence, while Alonso has been able to keep Rodrygo at the club despite speculation that he would leave. Although the Spanish coach would have liked a full pre-season with his team, this is an opportunity to win over the fans - and one they will be taking very seriously.
But it won’t be an easy ride in their opening match. Al-Hilal also head into this tournament having lost their league title - but are a team well put together that is capable of scoring goals for fun.
Aleksander Mitrovic will lead the line, while Marcos Leonardo will be waiting from the bench if required. Throw in Malcom, Sergej Milinikovic-Savic and Salem Al Dawsari, and this is a team that only knows one way to play - attack.
That might play into Real Madrid’s hands, but Alonso hasn’t had enough time to sort out Real Madrid’s defence just yet - and Al-Hilal won’t be afraid to make it uncomfortable for Los Blancos. Goals should be on the menu at the Hard Rock.
Pachuca vs Salzburg
- Kick-off: 23:00 BST, Wednesday
- TV: DAZN/Channel 5
Salzburg’s tight grip over Austrian football looks to be unravelling in front of them, while their performance in the most recent Champions League was embarrassing to say the least.
A squad that looks chaotically pieced together heads to the US looking to salvage a poor 2025 campaign - but a lack of experienced, talented players within their ranks could cost them dearly.
Pachuca are no strangers to international tournaments, and although the Mexican outfit have been rather underwhelming themselves domestically, they aren’t a team to be sorry for themselves.
Their owner saw his other team - Club Leon - thrown out of the tournament, and he’ll be keen to make sure he milks as much money from this tournament as possible. Fortunately for Pachuca, they have two strikers capable of scoring goals - Salomon Rondon and John Kennedy.
Both will cause Salzburg plenty of issues, but the European outfit won’t simply roll over against a team that finished 8th in Mexico. If either team is to progress to the knockout stage, they will need to win this match.
But with two defences that have much to prove, this game could soon open up - and goals looks the best bet for this match.
Odds correct at 1505 BST (16/06/25)
