Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day eight

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 0.5pt Ayrton Costa to be carded in Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors (02:00) at 12/5 (bet365) 0.75pt Mamelodi Sundowns +2 Handicap vs Dortmund (17:00) at 4/5 (Sky Bet) 1pt Inter to win and Lautaro Martinez to score vs Urawa Red Diamonds (20:00) at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 1pt Fluminense to win and Under 3.5 goals vs Ulsan (23:00) at 19/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Saturday

TV: Channel 5

Live odds, form and stats Bayern will have watched Boca Juniors’ physical match against Benfica and will look to stay out of trouble where possible. The Germans will be hoping to score early and take the sting out of the game, but Boca will do their utmost to make sure that doesn’t happen. After a couple of red cards against Benfica, Boca will need to tread carefully - but it’s not their style, nor will it help them out if they are to get anything out of this match. With a sea of blue behind them, Boca will look to disrupt their rhythm. And looking to cause some chaos and kick some legs will be centre-back AYRTON COSTA. The 25-year-old centre-back has picked up six yellow cards in 10 league matches this campaign - and continued that trend with another against Benfica. Bayern will look to feed in Harry Kane who can drop deep to link up the play, and if Costa is pulled out of position, he isn’t one to shy away from taking one from the team. An aggressive centre-back may be spurred on by his fans and his price TO BE CARDED appeals. CLICK HERE to back Ayrton Costa to be carded with Sky Bet

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Dortmund Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Saturday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Dortmund looked extremely leggy vs Fluminense. Against a side that were almost relegated to Brazil’s Serie B last December, the Germans looked completely unorganised playing a team they should really have beaten. Although that was their first game back, and they may have needed to blow away a few cobwebs, the impact of their hard graft to secure Champions League football has clearly taken it out of them. The last team they will want to face is a strong, physical, pacey unknown quantity - but that’s exactly what they are getting. Mamelodi Sundowns weren’t respected in the market but were cut drastically prior to beating Ulsan 1-0. It wasn’t a flawless performance, but the South African team grew in confidence - and will take inspiration from not only Fluminense, but perhaps Monterrey too, who held European giants Inter Milan. Fluminense looked at their best when taking the game to Dortmund, and that’s exactly how the Sundowns should approach their encounter vs the Germans. If they do just that - and stay a little bit tighter at the back - we should get a run for our money in backing SUNDOWNS +2 HANDICAP, where we only lose money should the South Africans lose by two or more goals. CLICK HERE to back Mamelodi Sundowns +2 handicap with Sky Bet

Inter vs Urawa Red Diamonds Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Saturday

TV: 5action and DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Inter fell short in their first match, disrupted by a well-organised Mexican outfit who used their not-so-secret weapon to head home from a set piece. Inter did well to recover a point - and a few wayward shots in the second half could have easily gone in on another day - there’s nothing to panic about just yet. And they have the perfect opportunity to rectify that result in round two before they press the panic button. That’s because Urawa Red Diamonds delivered a worrying display against River. The Argentines weren’t at the races - yet still managed to score three - and the second goal was a terrible mistake from the Japanese side. They can’t afford to make mistakes against Inter - but they no doubt will. Looking to punish Urawa’s poor defence will be LAUTARO MARTINEZ - the man who scored the equaliser in round one against Monterrey. The Argentine is their main man, and his positioning and threat inside the box should see him return to the scoresheet against an inferior defence, and he can SCORE in an INTER WIN. CLICK HERE to back Inter to win and Lautaro Martinez to score with Sky Bet