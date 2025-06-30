Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day 18

Manchester City vs Al Hilal Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Tuesday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Pep Guardiola’s MANCHESTER CITY have been almost foot perfect at the Club World Cup and have no shown no signs that they will slip up against Al Hilal. The Saudi based club may have held Real Madrid in their opening match, but a disappointing draw followed against Salzburg. Without Aleksandar Mitrovic leading the line, they struggled. They bounced back against Pachuca, but they looked tired - and this is where Man City can pick them off. The English side have been ruthless in front of goal, scoring 13 goals in their three matches, which included five against Juventus in a must win match. They hammered the Italians, where Savinho, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and Jermey Doku were on the scoresheet. It was largely one way traffic - and it will be the same against Al Hilal.

The Saudi's showed they can defend well at times vs Real Madrid, but Man City have carved teams open for fun in the US, and Al Hilal will need to come out and play if they are to progress. If they do that, Guardiola's side will have a field day against them - and their overall fitness should be telling from what we have witnessed. Taking them with a -1 HANDICAP is the bet.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV: DAZN

Although the bookmakers appear to be against goals, both these sides have been involved with plenty already in this tournament. Juventus head into this match slightly shell shocked after being annihilated against Man City - while REAL MADRID have grown into the competition. Vinicius Junior got up and running with a goal and assist against Salzburg as Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 victory, while they also managed to score three against Pachuca having played 83 minutes with 10 men. Juventus may have beaten Wydad and Al Ain comfortably, but both teams had opportunities to score - and Man City certainly took advantage in their final group game. Real Madrid would have noticed Juventus' defensive mistakes and therefore will be looking to pray on them and march on to the quarter-finals. What was even more concerning was the fact Juventus finished the game with only 24% possession and completed less than a third of passes compared to Man City. If Real Madrid are proactive, this game should be theirs for the taking. However, Real Madrid have only kept one clean sheet, while Juventus have been scoring for fun - which is why the OVER 2.5 GOALS makes this bet very interesting.