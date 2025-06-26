Menu icon
club world cup best bets

Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day 14

By Nathan Joyes
Football
Thu June 26, 2025 · 4h ago

Football betting tips: Friday best bets

1pt Over 1.5 goals in Al Hilal vs Pachuca and over 10.5 corners (02:00) at 7/5 (SpreadEx)

1pt Real Madrid to beat Salzburg and over 8.5 corners (02:00) at 5/6 (bet365, SpreadEx)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Al Hilal vs Pachuca

It’s now or never for Al Hilal who will need to register their first win and hope that Real Madrid get a positive result against Salzburg in order to progress. After such a positive display against Los Blancos, Al Hilal were firm favourites to beat Salzburg, but without Aleksander Mitrovic they lacked a cutting edge inside the box.

However, this time round there can be no excuses against a Pachuca side that are already out of the competition, conceding five goals from their two matches. Despite Real Madrid going down to ten men inside seven minutes, they still managed to put three past the Mexicans.

Al Hilal do have players they can lean on - including Malcom and Marcos Leonardo - and against a weaker defence, those important goals may just come for them. And so should the corners. There were 11 in Al Hilal’s opener vs Real Madrid and 18 in total against Salzburg.

Using their width, they’ll eventually wear down Pachuca - and by doing so they can hit the corner line.

Salzburg vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid head into their final group game without having guaranteed qualification. A win would seal top spot and against Salzburg they should achieve just that.

The Austrian outfit aren’t what they once were. Domination in their home land has stopped, their Champions League campaign was a disgrace and although they are sat in second, a win against Pachuca isn’t going to worry Xabi Alonso.

This is a new era for Real Madrid, who will be keen to impress their new head coach, and although it hasn’t been the best of starts, there’s time to rectify their early tournament mistakes and pick up the trophy in July.

And so with both teams chasing the win, as we’ve often seen in this final round, the corners have racked up in games with plenty left to be decided. Over eight corners have landed in all four matches involving these two sides, but Real Madrid can assert their dominance over Salzburg and win the match - especially if they can keep 11 men on the pitch.

Odds correct at 0930 BST (26/06/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS