Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day 14

Football betting tips: Friday best bets 1pt Over 1.5 goals in Al Hilal vs Pachuca and over 10.5 corners (02:00) at 7/5 (SpreadEx) 1pt Real Madrid to beat Salzburg and over 8.5 corners (02:00) at 5/6 (bet365, SpreadEx)

Al Hilal vs Pachuca Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Friday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats It’s now or never for Al Hilal who will need to register their first win and hope that Real Madrid get a positive result against Salzburg in order to progress. After such a positive display against Los Blancos, Al Hilal were firm favourites to beat Salzburg, but without Aleksander Mitrovic they lacked a cutting edge inside the box. However, this time round there can be no excuses against a Pachuca side that are already out of the competition, conceding five goals from their two matches. Despite Real Madrid going down to ten men inside seven minutes, they still managed to put three past the Mexicans. Al Hilal do have players they can lean on - including Malcom and Marcos Leonardo - and against a weaker defence, those important goals may just come for them. And so should the corners. There were 11 in Al Hilal’s opener vs Real Madrid and 18 in total against Salzburg. Using their width, they’ll eventually wear down Pachuca - and by doing so they can hit the corner line.