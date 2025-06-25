Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day 13

Inter Milan vs River Plate Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Thursday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Inter Milan have yet to get going at the Club World Cup and head into their final match searching for three key points to guarantee qualification to the knockout stages. However, they have been given a golden opportunity to do so with River Plate missing several key players. Marcelo Gallardo’s preferred midfield trio are all suspended for this tie - and their reserve options aren’t anywhere near as good. Matias Kranevitter (32), Pity Martinez (32) and Nacho Fernandez (35) have barely featured in 2025 but will likely have to come together to stop Inter’s midfield. Throw in the fact forward Sebastian Driussi injured himself against Urawa and he’ll miss the tie, River are down to their bare bones. With Lautaro Martinez in fine form, he may be the man of the hour once more to get his team over the line and break River’s hearts. CLICK HERE to back Inter to win with Sky Bet

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Thursday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Monterrey must win and hope that either Inter or River Plate fall short in their meeting. Although there’s still a financial incentive for Urawa to go and win the match, they will be depleted after being knocked out in the last minute against Inter. They’ll be playing for pride, but Monterrey are playing for a round of 16 spot - it’s game on for the Mexicans. Monterrey defended very well for large periods across their past two games and have proven to be a difficult team to break down. However, they need to offer more in the final third if they are to pick up their first three points. But where the Mexicans can succeed is from set pieces. Their not-so-secret weapon - Sergio Ramos - has one goal to his name from a corner and how he would love to add another in round three. Urawa have been vulnerable from crosses. They’ve conceded three goals from wide positions - two being corners - and this is where Monterrey can get their all important winner from. It’ll be a tight match, but this is where the Mexicans can come out on top. CLICK HERE to back Monterrey to win with Sky Bet

Juventus vs Manchester City Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Man City must win if they are to pinch top spot and avoid a potential round of 16 tie against Real Madrid - a side that beat them twice last campaign. The incentive is certainly there to avoid the Spanish giants for another round at least. Juventus are top on goal difference but that is perhaps quite misleading based on what we have witnessed. Man City may have only beaten Wydad 2-0, but they played in Philadelphia’s extreme heat during the middle of the day, and were unable to find their usual stride. Yet against Al Ain, they really put in a strong performance, hammering the UAE club 6-0 - not allowing them a sniff with just one shot on target. Juventus may have also beaten Al Ain comfortably, but they allowed their Asian rivals to fire five shots on target, as well as having a goal ruled out for offside. They’ve been weaker at the back - and Man City can take advantage as they look to top the group without conceding a goal. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win with Sky Bet

WAC Casablanca vs Al Ain Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Both teams will be playing for pride but, with a wedge of cash on offer for picking up the three points, expect these two to go all out attack with nothing on the line in terms of progression. Wydad have managed to find the back of the net - unlike their next opponents - where forward Thembinkosi Lorch scored against Juventus in their 4-1 defeat. And while Al Ain haven’t as of yet, they have enough attacking talent to cause Wydad issues when playing against a team more on their level. Soufiane Rahimi and Kodjo Laba have scored 50 goals between them over the last 12 months, and Wydad will need to have their wits about them. However, having conceded 11 goals in their opening two matches, Al Ain’s 4-3-3 has become rather exposed, and Wydad will look to exploit any obvious gaps they find. This match may receive little attention with them both already out of the tournament, but it will be a huge surprise if this isn’t a game full of action - and hopefully goals - with $2m on the line. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet