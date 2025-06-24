Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day 12

Esperance Tunis vs Chelsea Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Wednesday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Chelsea have made life difficult for themselves after their defeat against Flamengo and now face a side that has just pulled off a 1-0 win to remain in the hunt for a top-two finish. Everything was going well for Chelsea after winning their first match and taking a 1-0 lead into the break against the Brazilians. However, Enzo Maresca’s side pressed the self-destruct button - and now they need to make sure they don’t lose this match to guarantee qualification. They will once again go to battle without Nicolas Jackson who was sent off against Flamengo, which is why it makes sense to stick with PEDRO NETO to continue his goalscoring streak. The Portuguese attacker has scored in both games to date, looking deadly on either wing.

Flamengo were focused on dealing with Liam Delap but Neto was once again quick to react, drive into the box and fire from close range. Away from him, there doesn’t appear to be anyone willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck. This is a side Chelsea should be comfortably beating, but beyond Neto, they haven’t looked great in front of goal and so it’s best to stick with the man of the hour at a fairly generous price TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Pedro Neto to score anytime with Sky Bet

LAFC vs Flamengo Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Wednesday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats LAFC’s short stint in the competition certainly wasn’t sweet and there’s little doubt they will want it to come to an end. After failing to live with Chelsea in round one, much more was expected as they faced Esperance de Tunis as favourites; they lost that one too without scoring. After heading into the tournament on a 10-match unbeaten run, scoring goals for fun, the MLS side have struggled to play against different styles and now are set to whimper out of the competition. Flamengo’s camp couldn’t be more opposite. Under Filipe Luis, they’ve continued to flourish. A comfortable opening 2-0 win against Esperance de Tunis was followed by an incredible 3-1 win against Chelsea. As a result, the Brazilians are through to the knockout stage and a point would be good enough to secure top spot. But will Luis rotate slightly to keep some of his key players fresh? And will LAFC choose to give fringe players an opportunity at the Club World Cup? This could set up to be a more lethargic game than most at the tournament. Although the Brazilians are favourites to win - and they might - backing UNDER 2.5 GOALS could be the smart move with very little at stake. CLICK HERE to back under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet

Mamelodi vs Fluminense Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Mamelodi Sundowns have quickly become everyone’s favourite team at the Club World Cup but they are on the verge of being knocked out and only a win will cut it. Having beaten Ulsan in round one, the South African side played their part in a 4-3 thriller against Borussia Dortmund. Offensively, Sundowns were excellent. Their direct approach and ability to play with a Brazilian style made them dangerous. Fluminense will need to be focused against a side that will certainly go down swinging. Fluminense’s second half against Ulsan wasn’t far short of perfect. They fought back bravely to convincingly beat their opponents 4-2 but a six-minute period in the first half saw them switch off. This is where the likes of Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners can take advantage. Both teams have been very direct at this tournament, and with so much on the line, this looks like another game that will explode into life. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the bet. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet

Dortmund vs Ulsan Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats It has been a chaotic start to the tournament for Dortmund. After they were fortunate to leave the field with a point against Fluminense, one could argue the same case for their 4-3 win against Mamelodi Sundowns. They showed up and performed far better in front of goal, but defensive frailties were still on show. Ulsan may be out of the tournament, but there's a hefty cash incentive to win at the Club World Cup and the South Koreans will want to return home with as much as possible. Defensively, the K-League side haven’t been great. Having shipped five goals from their opening two matches they now face the group favourites who are hunting top spot. Dortmund did find their stride against Mamelodi Sundowns, and they will want to finish top and avoid a potential trickier tie in the round of 16. But they still need to get there, and Ulsan can give them a scare or two along the way. Unlike their first match, this is a game that pits two defences against each other that haven’t impressed, which means their attacking players can have plenty of joy. Goals looks to be a solid bet as Dortmund look to wrap up their group stage in style with OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE an appealing price. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals and both teams to score with Sky Bet