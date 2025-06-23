Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day 11

Inter Miami vs Palmeiras Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Monday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats It hasn’t always been pretty from PALMEIRAS, but they are a side that knows how to win ugly - and their defensive organisation throughout their opening two matches has been rather impressive. Yet to concede a goal, the Brazilians have played Al Ahly and Porto off the park. Winning the group might just see them avoid PSG, although Group B looks rather difficult to piece together in the final round. Abel Ferreira’s team countered superbly against the Egyptian champions and although Inter Miami are also yet to lose, they have been incredibly vulnerable at the back when losing possession. Against a better team like Palmeiras they are there for the taking. Lionel Messi’s presence will pose a threat, but he can’t continue to do it all on his own, and against the Brazilians that have quality across the pitch, the MLS side should finally receive their first defeat of the Club World Cup.

Ferreira may rotate one or two members of his starting XI, but with the likes of Facundo Torres, Paulinho and Flaco Lopez at his disposal, his team won’t be compromised if he does - a luxury Inter Miami doesn’t have. Backing the Brazilians TO WIN is the bet. CLICK HERE to back Palmeiras to win with Sky Bet

Porto vs Al Ahly Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Monday

Live odds, form and stats PORTO only have themselves to blame for their loss against Inter Miami. At half-time they were cruising, but the fact they were only 1-0 up made things difficult for themselves. They should have been out of sight but complacency crept in and that’s something you can’t do when Lionel Messi is on the pitch. Arguably Al Ahly will be even more frustrated with themselves. They too should have put Inter Miami to bed but couldn’t find the back of the net and with no goals to their name after 180+ minutes their time in the competition is all but over. Without Emam Ashour the Egyptians have struggled to convert their chances and this is where Porto can either learn from their previous mistakes or bow out with their tail between their legs. With the combination of Rodrigo Mora and Samu up top, a chance has to be taken that they finish on a high - even if they fail to qualify. Al Ahly’s defence have tired in both matches, which gives the Europeans an opportunity. If they can maintain a quicker tempo to their game, they can secure their first WIN of the tournament. CLICK HERE to back Porto to win with Sky Bet

Benfica vs Bayern Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday

Live odds, form and stats While Bayern Munich are through to the next round, they will still want to secure top spot and this is the first time they are facing a European side in this competition. Benfica aren’t home and hosed just yet, although their destiny is still in their own hands - they have Bayern’s Michael Olise and his late winner against Boca to thank for keeping them in second.

But the Portuguese outfit showed vulnerability defensively against Boca and also allowed Auckland to have a few shots and corners which wasn’t expected. They look vulnerable against one of the favourites for the tournament. Benfica will know that if they are to get anything out of this game they need to score. Angel Di Maria has been at the heart of everything they’ve produced in the final third, and with Nicolas Otamendi a threat from set-pieces, they know how they can hurt Bayern, who might rotate slightly to freshen things up. An early goal could bring this game into life, but it doesn’t look like it will be the mundane draw most are expecting with so much on the line. The price of BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet

Auckland City vs Boca Juniors Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday

Live odds, form and stats It’s rather simple for Boca Juniors if they want to stay in this competition: score at least six goals against Auckland City and hope that Bayern get a result against Benfica. Although it’s out of their hands, Boca will have a phenomenal backing behind them for a third match in a row and their team will play on the front foot from the first minute. Their direct, aggressive nature should keep Auckland penned back in. They dealt well with Benfica for large periods, but they passed from side to side waiting for an opening. Boca will attack them hard and that might catch them out. Instead of chasing their goal line, it perhaps makes more logical sense to hunt down CORNERS. Boca will have no choice but to keep on going but with Auckland set to camp around their penalty box, the Argentines will have to settle for set-pieces throughout the 90 minutes. It’ll be an entertaining match to see whether or not they can pull it off but backing 10+ CORNERS appears to be the safer play in this one with so much at stake. If Auckland can nick one or two as they did against Benfica, then even better.