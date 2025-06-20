Club World Cup tips, predictions and best bets for day 10

Manchester City vs Al Ain Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Monday

TV: Channel 5

Live odds, form and stats Man City weren’t given too many issues in the Philadelphia sunshine against Wydad, and although on paper this looks to be an easier task, their 1/12 price is way too short to jump on. Instead, there’s an interesting angle with the underdogs. Al Ain may have been hammered 5-0 against Juventus, but their style is to attack - and within the match they did not only have a goal ruled out, but they fired five shots on target. With Soufiane Rahimi and Kodjo Laba in attack - who scored a combined 31 league goals last campaign - the UAE club won’t give up, no matter what the scoreline is. Wydad managed to test Ederson twice in City's opener, and the Moroccans are not as good of a team as Al Ain. Forget trying to predict the result in this one. AL AIN are almost evens to have 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET, and that looks rather inviting as they need to pick up points to stay in the tournament.

Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday

TV: 5Action

Live odds, form and stats It's do or die for Atletico Madrid, who will need to win convincingly to have any chance of progressing, while Botafogo need to only avoid defeat to finish as group winners. At this stage, it looks unlikely, but Diego Simeone isn't a man to give up on his team - even if they have underperformed a touch. What has been consistent in Atletico Madrid's games to date is goals. In fact, there's been eight goals in their opening two matches - evenly split - although their 4-0 opening defeat has seemingly cost them dearly. But without a clean sheet, they now face a confident Botafogo side that will fear no one - and with Igor Jesus looking to score in his third consecutive game, Atletico's defence is going to be tested. The Brazilians are excellent on the counter attack. With Artur and Jefferson Savarino either side of Igor Jesus, perhaps they are the unsung heroes of the team so far. Fogo can get on the scoresheet, even if it's Atletico doing the hard graft. An early goal could open this game right up, but with Atletico Madrid uncharacteristically poor at the back, the OVER 2.5 GOAL line can be hit for a third match in a row for the Spanish side.