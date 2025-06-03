Club World Cup: 10 under the radar players to watch

Nathan Joyes picks out 10 players to keep an eye on at the Club World Cup in the US this summer.

Matias Palacios Club: Al Ain

Position: Midfield

Age: 23

Like many South Americans, Matias Palacios has found himself in the Middle East. The 23-year-old left San Lorenzo in 2021 to join Basel, and after a two-year spell in Switzerland he joined Al Ain, where he lifted the AFC Champions League last campaign. Operating on the right-hand side of Al Ain’s preferred three man midfield, Palacios isn’t one to score many, but his role in the middle of the park is to progress the ball to his attackers - and it’s a job he often does well. Although still relatively young, the Argentine plays a key role for Al Ain, and he’s going to be a busy man against both Juventus and Man City as the Asian club looks to spring a surprise.

Marcos Leonardo Club: Al-Hilal

Position: Striker

Age: 22

Marcos Leonardo during his spell at Benfica

Having impressed at Santos, Marcos Leonardo was snapped up by Portuguese giants Benfica in 2023. The Brazilian, often thrown on from the bench, adapted well to his new environment, scoring eight goals in 17 matches. But less than 10 months later, Saudi came calling and the forward couldn’t resist the package he was presented with. At first, the move made little sense with Aleksander Mitrovic leading the line for Al Hilal. However, when the Serbian suffered a hamstring injury, Leonardo was rewarded with his chance - and he took it. The 22-year-old scored a whopping 17 goals in 24 appearances, as well as five in 11 AFC Champions League appearances. Leonardo is the ultimate poacher who knows how to operate inside the box. He’s Al Hilal’s not-so-secret weapon in the US - and when called upon, he’s ultra reliable.

Kaio Cesar Club: Al-Hilal

Position: Winger

Age: 21

Kaio Cesar during his spell at Vitoria Guimaraes

Another young Brazilian on Al Hilal’s books is Kaio Cesar. Brought in from Portuguese outfit Vitória Guimarães, the 21-year-old has been patient in his new environment, but has shown glimpses as to why the Saudi club were keen to invest. Always willing to work hard and put a shift in for his team, this Brazilian also possesses the flair, drive and skillset to be lethal in the final third. Al Hilal has been keen to bring in young, hard-working Brazilians and Cesar fits that description. With a new boss to impress, the 21-year-old will use every minute possible to showcase why the club brought him to the Middle East.

Milton Delgado Club: Boca Juniors

Position: Midfield

Age: 19

Boca don’t have too much to shout about heading into this tournament. Off-field issues, fans disassociated with the players and a squad not good enough to compete. Thrown in the deep end having to face European giants Benfica and Bayern Munich, it’s going to be a tough tournament for the Argentine club. However, Boca is well known for producing top quality no.6s in recent years - including Alan Varela and Equi Fernandez - and so there’s no surprise to see their academy create another destined for the European stage. The 19-year-old Milton Delgado has been a shining light during a tough period for Boca. Comfortable receiving the ball in tight areas, turning out of trouble and progressing the ball, there’s no surprise to see European clubs keeping close tabs on Delgado, a steady head in a sinking team.

Jair Club: Botafogo

Position: Centre-back

Age: 20

The 20-year-old centre-back was signed for big money at the start of the year from Santos - with a promise to move across to John Textor’s other club - Lyon - next campaign. However, the French club’s financial restraint has caused issues and instead, the Brazilian will be heading to the Premier League to sign for Nottingham Forest. Standing a 6ft 6in, Jair dominates aerial battles - but he’s much more than that. Jair is incredibly technically gifted, comfortable using both feet and is brave in and out of possession. The Brazilian’s positioning, reading of the game and calmness bodes well, especially as he’ll be tested against PSG and Atletico Madrid. However, there’s no doubt that the Brazilian will show why he’s so highly rated in his native land post tournament.

Igor Jesus Club: Botafogo

Position: Striker

Age: 24

A key part of their historic double last campaign, Igor Jesus returned to Brazil after a successful stint in the UAE on a free transfer - and may have been the bargain buy of the year. After receiving a national call-up, where he scored on his debut, Jesus has continued to lead Botafogo’s line well in 2025. So well, in fact, Nottingham Forest have also secured his signature post tournament. Heading into the Club World Cup in strong form, the powerful forward isn’t afraid to put himself about - yet moves effectively inside the box. Watch out for his trademark glancing headers - albeit he’ll be up against tough defences in Group B.

Franco Mastantuono Club: River Plate

Position: Attacking midfield

Age: 17

Argentina’s next Lionel Messi? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, but the way in which Franco Mastantuono (17) has become the leading figure at River Plate has been mightily impressive. A 30-yard free kick against Boca Juniors may have gone viral across social media, but Mastantuono has been carrying River all season long with goals, assists and MOTM performances. Some of the biggest clubs in Europe have been drooling over him, with it being reported that PSG have won the race to sign the promising youngster. This classy, confident no.10 has everything in his locker to become an incredible talent.

Estevao Club: Palmeiras

Position: Winger

Age: 18

Alongside Mastantuono, Estevao is very much the main attraction at the Club World Cup - especially for Chelsea and Premier League fans. The teenage sensation has been busy smashing records in Brazil, returning 22 goal contributions in the league last campaign - the most ever by a 17-year-old. With three more assists this season, as well as four goals in the Libertadores, Estevao is about to be introduced to the world. Naturally, comparisons have been drawn to Neymar - and while some may raise their eyebrows at that lofty statement - Estevao is by far the best young talent to come out of Brazil since Santos’ no.10. You’ll soon see why.

John Kennedy Club: Pachuca

Position: Forward

Age: 22

John Kennedy was electric for Fluminense and has taken that form to Pachuca

Oh what could have been for party boy John Kennedy. Having scored the winning goal in the 2023 Copa Libertadores final, the Brazilian must have thought his career was going to take off. But his off-field antics restricted any progress, and a move to Europe, and instead Pachuca decided to take him off Fluminense’s hands for the season on loan. It’s worked out so far, as Kennedy has scored nine goals in 20 league matches. One of the most lethal finishers in South America - and now the North - this 22-year-old has plenty of doubters to prove wrong this summer - as long as he isn’t tempted to celebrate any Pachuca wins too early.

Rodrigo Mora Club: Porto

Position: Winger

Age: 18