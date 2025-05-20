Claim up to £120 in Free Bet Offers to use on the Europa League Final

Where can I watch the Europa League final?

You can watch the Europa League Final live on TNT Sports at 20:00pm on Wednesday 21st May.

Who is playing in the Europa League final?

The final is going to be an all Premier League clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Where is the Europa League Final?

The final is taking place at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

What are the Europa League final betting odds?

Manchester United - 7/5 favs

Tottenham Hotspur - 15/8

Draw (90mins) - 9/4