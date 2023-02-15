Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Wednesday's focus is on Christian Pulisic's potential Chelsea exit.

Age: 24

24 Position: Forward

Forward Club: Chelsea

Chelsea Country: USA The arrival of compatriot Todd Boehly to Stamford Bridge has seen Christian Pulisic slide down the pecking order at Chelsea after the club went into recruitment overdrive. In the Premier League the USA captain has started only six of the Blues' 22 games this season, and with interest from Atletico Madrid, the timing may be perfect for Pulisic to consider a move back to the continent. It is fair to say that the 'LeBron James of Soccer' has not quite lived up to the reputation he developed across the pond.

Over four seasons in the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund, Pulisic had a direct hand in 29 goals, averaging 0.30 goals per 90 and 0.25 assists per 90. In four seasons in the English top flight, he has notched up the same amount of goal contributions (29) with a slight improvement in terms of goals per 90 (0.31) and a drop-off in assists (0.15). Statistically, his debut campaign in London was the best of his career but we have seen steady regression since.