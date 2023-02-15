Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Wednesday's focus is on Christian Pulisic's potential Chelsea exit.
The arrival of compatriot Todd Boehly to Stamford Bridge has seen Christian Pulisic slide down the pecking order at Chelsea after the club went into recruitment overdrive.
In the Premier League the USA captain has started only six of the Blues' 22 games this season, and with interest from Atletico Madrid, the timing may be perfect for Pulisic to consider a move back to the continent.
It is fair to say that the 'LeBron James of Soccer' has not quite lived up to the reputation he developed across the pond.
Over four seasons in the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund, Pulisic had a direct hand in 29 goals, averaging 0.30 goals per 90 and 0.25 assists per 90.
In four seasons in the English top flight, he has notched up the same amount of goal contributions (29) with a slight improvement in terms of goals per 90 (0.31) and a drop-off in assists (0.15).
Statistically, his debut campaign in London was the best of his career but we have seen steady regression since.
And 2022/23 is proving to be tough - for both Pulisic and Chelsea.
The Blues currently languish in mid-table, 20 points behind leaders Arsenal and 10 off the pace for Champions League qualification.
Pulisic has struggled to hit the heights of last term individually.
Of the players to play over 1,000 league minutes in 21/22, only Mason Mount (0.80) and Reece James (0.68) averaged more G+A p90 than Pulisic (0.56).
This campaign, the American has only mustered one of each having failed to nail down a starting position. After picking up a knee injury in January that will keep him out until March it is hard to see him ever forcing his way back into the reckoning.