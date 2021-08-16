The midfielder collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game with Finland in June and received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

Serie A rules mean the 29-year-old would be unable to play in division unless he had the ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) that was inserted following his cardiac arrest removed.

Eriksen spent seven seasons in England with Tottenham before he joined Inter in 2020, where he helped them win Serie A last season.

He is currently training on his own at Danish club Odense Boldklub where he as a youth team player between 2005 and 2008.