Christian Eriksen expects to leave Manchester United in the summer

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has admitted that he expects to leave the club in the summer.

The 33-year-old's current deal at Old Trafford expires in June and he's revealed he's not been updated about whether or not he will be given a new contract. Speaking to reporters at Denmark's training camp, Eriksen said: "I haven’t thought about it much. "It's the same principle as last time, the contract expires in the summer, so in my head I'm prepared to find something new. "I'm fine with that, whatever it is, it's not something I've decided yet."

What an effort from Christian Eriksen! 😱 pic.twitter.com/qZhCsnDEgx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 16, 2025

Eriksen joined United as a free agent in July 2022, going onto make 99 appearances for the club in all competitions. He isn't clear on where the next move will be, although there was a hint of a preference to stay in England or Europe. "I haven't made any firm decision that I'm going to do this or that," the midfielder continued. "Earlier in my career, before I had the cardiac arrest, I had played in England for many years, and I was transferred abroad, to Inter, and then I thought I'm not going back to England. "Two years later I came back to England, and now I've been there for almost four years.

Christian Eriksen at EURO 2024 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wH1wo3AEBE — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) February 14, 2025

"There are things you just can't plan in your career, so I don't have any things I really want to try. I'll see what comes and what suits me and the family well." It's expected to be a summer of upheaval for United's playing squad as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets to grips with the current state of the club. In a recent interview, he slammed certain members of the team, telling the BBC: "Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid, but for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time." The British billionaire, who took charge of footballing operations at United in February last year, referenced Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Casemiro, plus Jadon Sancho and Antony, who are both on loan, as he spoke about "players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy".