Long-time host Stelling had previously announced this will be his last season at the helm after 28 years working with Sky and now it looks as though his close pal and popular pundit, who created the immortal catchphrase 'Unbelievable Jeff', will depart with him.

Both exits comes after Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson left the show last year as Soccer Saturday continues to evolve with a fresh wave of panelists and reporters.

Kamara's reactions and exchanges with Stelling often go viral but none more so than when asked about a red card in a clash between Portsmouth and Blackburn over 10 years ago.

The 64-year-old has been entertaining viewers since he first started working at Sky in 1999 but the Daily Mail claim Kamara, who played for the likes of Sheffield United, Leeds and Bradford City, has ‘seen the writing on the wall’.