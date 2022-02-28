Long-time Soccer Saturday host Stelling had previously announced this will be his last season at the helm after 28 years working with Sky and some papers claimed his close pal and popular pundit, who created the immortal catchphrase 'Unbelievable Jeff', will depart with him.

Stelling's announcement came after Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson left the show last year as Soccer Saturday continues to evolve with a fresh wave of panelists and reporters.

Kamara's reactions and exchanges with Stelling often go viral but none more so than when asked about a red card in a clash between Portsmouth and Blackburn over 10 years ago.

The 64-year-old has been entertaining viewers since he first started working at Sky in 1999 and the Daily Mail claimed Kamara, who played for the likes of Sheffield United, Leeds and Bradford City, has ‘seen the writing on the wall’.

However, he took to Twitter on Monday evening to say: "Today's story is news to me even though some of you have noticed that I've had a few weeks off Sky Sports I'm back on the 12th March. Looking forward to seeing Jeff and the Soccer Saturday gang again."