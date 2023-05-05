And while the Spireites' higher league finish means they enjoy home advantage on Sunday, Bromley's defeat of Woking - who finished just two points behind Chesterfield - in Wednesday's eliminator shows that no team is safe.

A whole 13 points separated seventh-placed Bromley from Chesterfield , third, in the regular season, but they meet as equals in this one-legged tie.

Kick-off time: 15:30 BST, Sunday

TV channel: BT Sport 1

Plus, league tables can be deceiving at this stage, with form tables arguably the better indicator of success; Chesterfield's performance in the run-in was respectable enough with four wins from seven, but take a step back and you'll see they've won just four of their last ten on their own patch.

Bromley finished on something of a flier and lost none of their final 10 games en route to a top-seven spot. What's more, they last lost an away game in February: 2-1 at Woking, the side they then beat to set up this semi-final.

Considering the above, I'm backing BROMLEY TO WIN and give themselves a shot at reaching the Football League for the first time in their 129-year history.

While the evidence so far is compelling enough to make 17/4 a very attractive price for an away win in 90 minutes, probably the most important factor to consider is that Bromley beat this very opponent just a fortnight ago, cancelling out Chesterfield's 3-2 win in the first meeting this term.

An opener from Billy Bingham and an Ashley Palmer own goal wrapped up three vital points for the Ravens in their final home fixture of the campaign - and potentially their last before reaching the fourth tier.

The Hayes Lane side have found the net in 11 straight games and should be fancied to play without fear against a side who fell at this stage last season.