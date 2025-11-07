Cheltenham vs Notts County tips, predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: League Two
1pt Cheltenham to win at 3/1 (Betfred)
1pt Isaac Hutchinson to score anytime at 9/2 (General)
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Monday
TV: Sky Sports Football
You don't really hate the international break? Do you? You just hate the international break because the internet tells you that's what you're meant to think.
The third pause of the domestic campaign gives the opportunity to put those further down the pyramid in focus and allows us a chance to see teams we're not often used to in prime time slots.
And a quick glance at the Sky Bet League Two table would make you question why this one is the pick. Notts County sit fifth heading into the weekend while Cheltenham are down in 20th. Ten points the difference between the two sides.
Yet there are huge signs of life with the hosts. They'd won one of their opening ten with eight of those being defeats. A 7-1 hammering by Grimsby at the end of September suggesting it's all over for them already.
Enter: Steve Cotterill.
A club legend; a great gaffer at this level. He's overseen three wins and a draw in his four league games back at the helm while they also dumped Sky Bet League One outfit Bradford out of the FA Cup last weekend.
At 3/1, it's difficult not to get involved with the run continuing with another CHELTENHAM WIN.
Notts' form this season has largely been built around their home record which is the best in the division. On the road, they've gained just eight points from a possible 21 - they're 14th in the away standings.
It's interesting to study the nature of the teams the Magpies have failed to beat too.
Seven opponents have managed to gain at least one point from them this season, four of those sit in the bottom seven for average possession per game.
Three of them are in the top six for long passes attempted, while three can also be classified as high pressing teams out of possession.
Of course, it's not exclusively true that they will always lose when facing teams like this, they have got some good results against sides who excel in these areas, but Cheltenham have demonstrated an ability to mix in all three categories.
In the most recent rounds of fixtures, Cheltenham ranked in the top seven in the metric for high pressing out of possession (they beat Walsall 1-0).
The total long passes attempted in the win over Fleetwood in Cotterill's first game at the helm would also place them top seven in that area, while they'd rank mid-table for average possession.
I'm also going to take the 9/2 on ISAAC HUTCHINSON TO SCORE ANYTIME.
He's become an established figure following a summer loan switch from Bristol Rovers. In the four league games since the managerial switch, Hutchinson's returned 13 shots.
A goal and an assist came in that win over Fleetwood, while he grabbed the only goal of the Cup win over Bradford, and the price available is certainly worth backing when he's arguably the hosts' biggest attacking threat.
Odds correct at 1440 GMT (07/11/25)
