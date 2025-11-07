Cheltenham vs Notts County tips, predictions, best bets and preview

You don't really hate the international break? Do you? You just hate the international break because the internet tells you that's what you're meant to think.

The third pause of the domestic campaign gives the opportunity to put those further down the pyramid in focus and allows us a chance to see teams we're not often used to in prime time slots.

And a quick glance at the Sky Bet League Two table would make you question why this one is the pick. Notts County sit fifth heading into the weekend while Cheltenham are down in 20th. Ten points the difference between the two sides.

Yet there are huge signs of life with the hosts. They'd won one of their opening ten with eight of those being defeats. A 7-1 hammering by Grimsby at the end of September suggesting it's all over for them already.

Enter: Steve Cotterill.

A club legend; a great gaffer at this level. He's overseen three wins and a draw in his four league games back at the helm while they also dumped Sky Bet League One outfit Bradford out of the FA Cup last weekend.

At 3/1, it's difficult not to get involved with the run continuing with another CHELTENHAM WIN.