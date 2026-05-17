Chelsea vs Tottenham predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Red card in the match at 9/2 (bet365) 1pt Kevin Danso to be carded 2/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Enzo Fernandez to be carded at 10/3 (bet365) 1pt Pedro Porro to be carded at 3/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Moises Caicedo to be carded at 12/5 (bet365) 0.25pt Danso, Fernandez, Porro and Caicedo all carded at 90/1 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:15 BST, Tuesday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Remember the 'Battle of the Bridge'? Well, this could be the long awaited sequel some 10-years later. On that occasion it was Tottenham chasing a title while Chelsea were mid-table, with the Blues highly motivated to play spoiler and halt their London rivals. That game finished 2-2, featured some of the most fierce tackles we'd seen for quite some time, resulting in 12 cards and the handing of the Premier League title to Leicester.

The last Battle of the Bridge was box office

'Battle of the Bridge: Part Two' could be as fierce given the stakes are high for both teams, with both Chelsea and Tottenham having something other than pride and spoiling the others season to play for. Chelsea sit ninth in the standings, and after an FA Cup final defeat, their only route to European football next season is by finishing eighth or higher. They have to win here to make that a realistic possibility heading into the final day. Spurs meanwhile are embroiled in a head-to-head relegation battle with West Ham, with one of the two set to join Wolves and Burnley in the Championship next season. A point at Stamford Bridge all-but confirms Tottenham's top flight status, while defeat means it's still all to play for on final day as they host Everton, managed by former West Ham boss David Moyes. So both teams will be scrapping and clawing for everything on Tuesday night, not that these sides need any more motivating to get dirty. The pair actually lead the foul-play standings in the Premier League, with Spurs collecting a league-high 2.75 cards per game and Chelsea just behind on 2.67.

CARDS are the play, with the sweetener here the fact that we have the league's most card-happy referee overseeing proceedings - Stuart Attwell. He's flashed 4.63 cards per game in the top flight this season. As mentioned these two teams lead the league for cards collected, and that, combined with the rivalry, the need for a result and the referee appointment and it really wouldn't be a surprise to see this game explode. Since Roberto De Zerbi was appointed at Spurs, their games have seen 4-7-7-4-6 cards, while Chelsea's games under their interim boss have seen 4-6-4-7 cards, so it isn't beyond the realms of possibility we get close to the last Battle of the Bridge (12). If there are to be that many cards, we have to chance A RED CARD IN THE MATCH at 9/2. Chelsea's 36 league games have seen 10 red cards this season, while Tottenham's have seen five, so that, added to everything discussed, and all-in-all the price looks huge.

I'd love to have a confident pick in the 1X2 markets or the goals markets but these two sides have been so inconsistent of late that it's hard to trust anything. Spurs are in better form on paper, winning two and drawing two of their last four, with Chelsea losing nine of their last 11 against top level opponents. An away result (double chance) is only 4/5 though, not big enough to tempt me in, so we'll stick with cards and head to the TO BE CARDED markets. KEVIN DANSO gets the first nod at 2/1, where he rates a cracking bet given his record and match-up. Danso has picked up 10 cards in all competitions this season with eight coming in the league, and has in fact been carded in all of his last four starts under Roberto De Zerbi. He'll be up against either Joao Pedro (1.88 fouls won per 90) or Liam Delap (1.61 fouls won per 90), with the former an injury doubt. Both are physical handfuls who are capable of isolating defenders and putting them in difficult positions, meaning Danso could be in for a tough evening. We'll also back ENZO FERNANDEZ TO BE CARDED at 10/3, with the Argentine a player who will certainly be up for this spiky and feisty occasion. Booked in the FA Cup final, Fernandez has now picked up 13 cards this season and will be at the heart of a hard-hitting midfield battle against a robust and physical Spurs outfit.

Speaking of which, Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur are likely to be in there but they are both around the 6/4 mark and definitely too short to back as singles. MOISES CAICEDO will be in the midfield mix too and is 12/5, so he's worth backing. Caicedo has been carded a whopping 20 times across all competitions this season including all of his four starts under interim manager Calum McFarlane. We'll round off a card-heavy preview with the backing of PEDRO PORRO TO BE CARDED at 3/1. The Spaniard is Spurs' most carded player this season with 13, including picking up three in five starts under De Zerbi.

Pedro Porro has been a regular in the referee's book