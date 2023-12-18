Chelsea vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 4/5 | Draw 11/4 | Away 16/5

Chelsea’s home form isn’t actually that bad. The Blues Premier League victory over basement boys Sheffield United at the weekend extended their unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge to four games and they have only lost one of their last seven. Across the unbeaten stint, Chelsea have scored 11 goals hitting at least two in each of those games. You almost fear for an injury stricken Newcastle during their trip to the capital.

Eddie Howe lost another two players on Saturday as Fabian Schar and Joelinton were both withdrawn in the first half with injuries. With Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak needing to be assessed before Tuesday, Newcastle could be without 13 players.

What are the best bets? IAN MAATSEN has started two of Chelsea’s three games in this competition. He is versatile but having spent the majority of his career at full back, it is a bit of a surprise to see him deployed as an attacking midfielder, especially considering the wealth of options of Mauricio Pochettino in advanced positions.

Nevertheless, he has had six shots in two games, five of which came in the 2-1 victory over Wimbledon. CLICK HERE to back Ian Maatsen to have +2 shots with Sky Bet Maatsen has never been shot shy, averaging 1.12 per game across his career and at a shade of odds on his price to have 2+ SHOTS appeals here.

Mauricio Pochettino with Ian Maatsen

Maatsen has never scored for Chelsea. His last professional goal came in the Championship in 22/23 with Burnley and that strike was the 8th of his career. If you are happy to overlook those facts, he is available at 10/1 to score anytime, and combining that with a Chelsea win and the game to feature at least two goals pays out at 13/1.

Team news Christopher Nkunku was an unused substitute at the weekend, although it is unlikely he will start here, Blues fans may see him make his eagerly anticipated debut via the bench. Enzo Fernandez was dropped at the weekend but should return to the midfield alongside Moises Caicedo.

Joelinton is replaced by Lewis Miley

After the weekend, Newcastle's injury issues got worse. Lewis Hall cannot face his parent club and could be joined on the sidelines by Isak, Trippier, Joelinton and Schar who all picked up knocks on Saturday.

Predicted line-ups Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Gallagher, Maatsen; Broja. Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Ritchie, Wilson, Almiron.