Chelsea vs Middlesbrough betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
17:10 · MON January 22, 2024

Football betting tips: League Cup

1pt Tom Glover to be carded at 9/1 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 2/9 | Draw 21/4 | Away 10/1

If Middlesbrough get a result, they’ll be in the Carabao Cup final. This will be no mean feat though as the prices about them to do so shows.

Yes, they head to London with a one goal advantage but the victory at the Riverside was fortuitous to say the least.

Michael Carrick’s side were resolute and clinical but ultimately counted on slack Blues finishing. Mauricio Pochettino’s men had 18 shots and squandered three ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30).

Key injuries could prove to be the visitors' downfall. Jonny Howson and Isiah Jones are doubts on Tuesday, the pair were instrumental in the first leg. Jones grabbed the assist but hobbled off in the first half of Boro’s draw with Rotherham at the weekend.

A Chelsea victory is not a foregone conclusion.

The hosts have not responded to pressure well this term and with the success of their campaign hinging on domestic silverware, they may crumble.

What are the best bets?

Boro's lack of cutting edge is a worry.

Emmanuel Latte Lath was menacing against Aston Villa. He won’t play on Tuesday and if livewire Jones also misses out, it is difficult to see how the visitors trouble Chelsea offensively.

They have proved a tough nut to crack for Premier League opponents and with a slender advantage to protect it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Boro shut up shop at Stamford Bridge.

Middlesbrough stopper Tom Glover

It is why keeper TOM GLOVER’s price TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals.

It is an angle that ticks all the boxes; a great price, his side are away from home and go to the capital not needing to win.

Glover picked up four cards across his last two seasons in the A-League, one of which came in the 35th minute for time wasting.

BuildABet @ 95/1

  • Cole Palmer to be shown a card
  • Tom Glover to be shown a card
  • Jonny Howson to be shown a card

Jonny Howson

John Brooks is the referee, he’s averaged over four cards per game this term but dished out highs of seven or more on a couple of occasions.

No player has picked up more cards for Boro than Jonny Howson (6). He was extremely busy in the first leg, attempting eight tackles, completing six and committing two fouls.

Putting in Palmer to have his name taken boosts the odds significantly. Chelsea’s creator-in-chief isn’t afraid to get stuck in notching up six cards in 13 league starts.

Team news

Ben Chilwell came off the bench against Fulham at the weekend so he should make his first start since September on Tuesday.

Christopher Nkunku is amongst seven Chelsea players in the treatment room and Nicholas Jackson is away at the African Cup of Nations.

Ben Chilwell
Ben Chilwell returns to action

The lack of options upfront could see Palmer continue upfront ahead of Armando Broja.

Howson should start in the midfield alongside Daniel Barlaser. Marcus Forss should spearhead the visitors attack in the absence of Latte Lath and the cup tied Sam Greenwood.

Luke Ayling is also cup tied having represented Leeds in this competition.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, T Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Sterling; Palmer.

Middlesbrough: Glover; Fry, Clarke, Engel; Berge, Barlaser, Howson, Bangura; Crooks, Rodgers; Forss.

Odds correct at 1700 GMT (22/01/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

