Chelsea vs Manchester City predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday
3pts Manchester City to win at 23/20 (General)
1pt Manchester City to win to nil at 7/2 (General)
1pt A red card in the match at 11/2 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Both teams to get a red card at 80/1 (William Hill)
Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
Chelsea’s form is bad and it’s been bad for a couple of months.
They’ve only won four of 13 games since the beginning of February, not good enough for a side with Champions League ambitions.
Two of those four wins came against EFL clubs, one came against soon-to-be EFL club Wolves and the other - fair play - was against Aston Villa.
Pretty damning really, and those are the good results.
Chelsea have failed to score in their last three defeats with Everton, PSG and Newcastle beating them by an aggregate scoreline of 7-0.
The Blues needed extra-time to beat Championship side Wrexham in the FA Cup and they’ve also drawn with Burnley and Leeds across that sample.
So, it’s really difficult to make a case for Liam Rosenior’s side on Sunday.
The Blues boss looks a little lost in the Stamford Bridge dugout.
I’m not saying he’s a bad manager - he worked wonders at Hull and did very well at Chelsea’s little sister Strasbourg - but I don’t think he’s ready for the big time and I get the feeling Pep Guardiola could humiliate him here.
MANCHESTER CITY might have clicked into gear at the perfect time.
They’ve beaten Liverpool and Arsenal in their last two games, scoring six and keeping two clean sheets to lift the Carabao Cup and reach the FA Cup semi-final.
Their form has been fairly consistent for some time as well, only losing two of their last 16 (W11) and four of their last 31 (W21).
At the prices available, I think the visitors are worth backing TO WIN and TO WIN TO NIL, the latter has clicked in five of their last eight victories.
It’s also worth noting the Blues will be without Enzo Fernandez and potentially Reece James. The former has been suspended by the club for flirting with Real Madrid during the international break and latter has a thigh injury.
Given the unrest within the club, it would be remiss of me not to have a look at the red card market.
The Blues are the division's bad boys.
They rank third in the Premier League for yellow cards (71) but top the charts for reds (7), with three more sendings off than any other side.
For context, the record in the Premier League era is nine red cards in one season.
This discipline issue was something Rosenior was quick to address but he hasn’t solved it. Chelsea have picked up two reds in his 20 games in charge and been involved in five red card games.
All told this season, in 50 Chelsea games there has been at least one red card in 28% and each team has had a man sent off once.
At 11/2 and 80/1 respectively, backing A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO GET A RED CARD appeals.
The referee is a good appointment. Chris Kavanagh has sent five players for an early bath this season, three of which have come in his last eight appearances.
Odds correct at 12:00 BST (10/04/26)
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