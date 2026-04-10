Chelsea vs Manchester City predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

0.5pt Both teams to get a red card at 80/1 (William Hill)

1pt A red card in the match at 11/2 (Sky Bet)

1pt Manchester City to win to nil at 7/2 (General)

Chelsea’s form is bad and it’s been bad for a couple of months.

They’ve only won four of 13 games since the beginning of February, not good enough for a side with Champions League ambitions.

Two of those four wins came against EFL clubs, one came against soon-to-be EFL club Wolves and the other - fair play - was against Aston Villa.

Pretty damning really, and those are the good results.

Chelsea have failed to score in their last three defeats with Everton, PSG and Newcastle beating them by an aggregate scoreline of 7-0.

The Blues needed extra-time to beat Championship side Wrexham in the FA Cup and they’ve also drawn with Burnley and Leeds across that sample.

So, it’s really difficult to make a case for Liam Rosenior’s side on Sunday.

The Blues boss looks a little lost in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

I’m not saying he’s a bad manager - he worked wonders at Hull and did very well at Chelsea’s little sister Strasbourg - but I don’t think he’s ready for the big time and I get the feeling Pep Guardiola could humiliate him here.