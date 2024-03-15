Chelsea vs Leicester betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and FA Cup preview

Leicester booked their spot in the FA Cup quarter finals with a 1-0 win over Premier League side Bournemouth in the last round, a victory that came amidst a run of three straight defeats in the Sky Bet Championship and this poor form that has seen the Foxes campaign go from a title procession to a promotion being up in the air. Chelsea will be desperate to win this match, and you get the sense Mauricio Pochettino's job could rest on it. The Blues are closer to the relegation zone than the Premier League title, European hopes are slim-to-none and they recently lost in the Carabao Cup final. An FA Cup success may provide a little respite at the very least.

What are the best bets? JANNIK VESTERGAARD is the most booked Leicester player this season with 10 to his name, that tally also makes him the joint-third most carded player in the Championship. The majority of the big Danes cards came at the beginning of the season as he struggled to grasp the high line and I think his lack of pace could get exploited at Stamford Bridge.

Vestergaard picked up two cards in his last season playing in the Premier League which is a lot considering he only started six games. CLICK HERE to back Jannik Vestergaard to be shown a card with Sky Bet At 4/1, his price TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals here, some firms have the same bet as short as 7/4.

BuildABet @ 12/1 Both teams to score

Cole Palmer to score anytime

Jannik Vestergaard to be carded

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet While this match doesn’t look like a priority for Leicester, the visitors certainly have the firepower to bloody the nose of a Chelsea side whose last clean sheet at the Bridge came on Boxing Day. Cole Palmer has netted 13 goals for the Blues this term and with a goals per 90 average of 0.57, his price to net on Sunday boosts this bet builder nicely.

Team news Given the context of this game for Chelsea, Pochettino and the Blues season, expect to see a full strength XI on Sunday. Pochettino made some changes for the 3-2 win over Leeds in the last round resting Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher but expect to see both from the off this weekend. Elsewhere, Mykhailo Mudryk may start after netting what proved to be the winner against Newcastle on Monday. Ben Chilwell and Benoit Badiashile also returned to training this week.

As for the visitors, Maresca made nine changes for his side's victory in the last round. I am not sure if there will be as many at Stamford Bridge but with the Foxes domestic campaign the priority, maybe some of the big hitters will be rested once more. Kieran Dewsbury-Hall has not started an FA Cup game all campaign, veteran Jamie Vardy may also be rotated out of the side.

Predicted line-ups Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson Leicester: Stolarcryk; Choudhury, Coady, Vestergaard, Doyle; Winks, Ndidi, Akgun; Albrighton, Daka, Marcal