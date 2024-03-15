Sporting Life
Jannik Vestergaard

Chelsea vs Leicester betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and FA Cup preview

By James Cantrill
15:51 · FRI March 15, 2024

Football betting tips: FA Cup quarter-final

1pt Jannik Vestergaard to be carded at 4/1 (Sky Bet)

Kick-off time: 12:45 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: BBC One

Home 4/9 | Draw 19/5 | Away 11/2

Leicester booked their spot in the FA Cup quarter finals with a 1-0 win over Premier League side Bournemouth in the last round, a victory that came amidst a run of three straight defeats in the Sky Bet Championship and this poor form that has seen the Foxes campaign go from a title procession to a promotion being up in the air.

Chelsea will be desperate to win this match, and you get the sense Mauricio Pochettino's job could rest on it. The Blues are closer to the relegation zone than the Premier League title, European hopes are slim-to-none and they recently lost in the Carabao Cup final.

An FA Cup success may provide a little respite at the very least.

What are the best bets?

JANNIK VESTERGAARD is the most booked Leicester player this season with 10 to his name, that tally also makes him the joint-third most carded player in the Championship.

The majority of the big Danes cards came at the beginning of the season as he struggled to grasp the high line and I think his lack of pace could get exploited at Stamford Bridge.

Jannik Vestergaard

Vestergaard picked up two cards in his last season playing in the Premier League which is a lot considering he only started six games.

At 4/1, his price TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals here, some firms have the same bet as short as 7/4.

BuildABet @ 12/1

  • Both teams to score
  • Cole Palmer to score anytime
  • Jannik Vestergaard to be carded
Cole Palmer takes a penalty for Chelsea

While this match doesn’t look like a priority for Leicester, the visitors certainly have the firepower to bloody the nose of a Chelsea side whose last clean sheet at the Bridge came on Boxing Day.

Cole Palmer has netted 13 goals for the Blues this term and with a goals per 90 average of 0.57, his price to net on Sunday boosts this bet builder nicely.

Team news

Given the context of this game for Chelsea, Pochettino and the Blues season, expect to see a full strength XI on Sunday.

Pochettino made some changes for the 3-2 win over Leeds in the last round resting Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher but expect to see both from the off this weekend.

Elsewhere, Mykhailo Mudryk may start after netting what proved to be the winner against Newcastle on Monday. Ben Chilwell and Benoit Badiashile also returned to training this week.

As for the visitors, Maresca made nine changes for his side's victory in the last round.

I am not sure if there will be as many at Stamford Bridge but with the Foxes domestic campaign the priority, maybe some of the big hitters will be rested once more.

Kieran Dewsbury-Hall has not started an FA Cup game all campaign, veteran Jamie Vardy may also be rotated out of the side.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Leicester: Stolarcryk; Choudhury, Coady, Vestergaard, Doyle; Winks, Ndidi, Akgun; Albrighton, Daka, Marcal

Odds correct 1330 GMT (15/03/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

