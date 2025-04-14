Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw tips, best bets, Europa Conference League preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 11/1 Chelsea -2 handicap

Tyrique George to score anytime

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score anytime Click here to back with Sky Bet

It was all too easy for Chelsea in the first leg of their quarter-final, winning 3-0 in Warsaw though it could have been much more. The Blues, who have struggled to create good chances of late, put up a whopping 4.17 xG, their highest tally since beating Southampton in December.

They did that with a heavily rotated side, and that means they will likely rotate again here with the tie all-but done. Legia were poor in that first leg, and will be aiming to just save face in a two-legged tie that could end up like a cricket score.

What are the best bets? There is a chance that Legia rotate here too which means this should be another easy evening for the Blues. Enzo Maresca's side are 2/7 to win this game and 5/6 to score 3+ goals, so backing a goalscorer for the home team makes sense.

At the prices, we'll chance TYRIQUE GEORGE TO SCORE ANYTIME, who is available at 9/4. CLICK HERE to back Tyrique George to score anytime with Sky Bet The youngster scored in the first leg and has impressed in limited minutes this season for the Blues. In the Conference League he's averaged 2.32 shots and 1.00 shots on target per 90 this term, so will get chances here in a game he should start. KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL is another player we'll chance TO SCORE ANYTIME at 3/1. CLICK HERE to back Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score anytime with Sky Bet The former Leicester midfielder has three goals in the Conference League this season, with all of them coming at Stamford Bridge.

Dewsbury-Hall has averaged 1.94 shots and 1.09 shots on target per 90 in the UECL, with his xG per 90 also impressive for a midfielder (0.28). It looks likely he will partner the more defensive-minded Reece James in midfield on Thursday, giving him licence to get forward, and he looks overpriced to find the net.

Team news It wouldn't be a surprise to see Enzo Maresca field the same XI as what played last week in Poland, meaning Tyrique George and Josh Acheampong should start again. Reece James could be given a start again after missing the weekend's draw with Ipswich, while Benoit Badiashile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Christopher Nkunku should also start. Legia played a strong side at the weekend with this tie all-but over, and they could be tempted to rotate in this second leg with a cup final coming up in two weeks. Jan Ziolkowski and Artur Jedrzejczyk are both available after serving European bans, but have a number of injury doubts.