Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw tips, best bets, Europa Conference League preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: Conference League
1pt Tyrique George to score anytime at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score anytime at 3/1 (bet365)
*all bets in 90 minutes
BuildABet @ 11/1
- Chelsea -2 handicap
- Tyrique George to score anytime
- Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score anytime
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday
TV: TNT Sports 4
Agg: 3-0
Home 2/9 | Draw 19/4 | Away 15/2
It was all too easy for Chelsea in the first leg of their quarter-final, winning 3-0 in Warsaw though it could have been much more.
The Blues, who have struggled to create good chances of late, put up a whopping 4.17 xG, their highest tally since beating Southampton in December.
They did that with a heavily rotated side, and that means they will likely rotate again here with the tie all-but done.
Legia were poor in that first leg, and will be aiming to just save face in a two-legged tie that could end up like a cricket score.
What are the best bets?
There is a chance that Legia rotate here too which means this should be another easy evening for the Blues.
Enzo Maresca's side are 2/7 to win this game and 5/6 to score 3+ goals, so backing a goalscorer for the home team makes sense.
At the prices, we'll chance TYRIQUE GEORGE TO SCORE ANYTIME, who is available at 9/4.
The youngster scored in the first leg and has impressed in limited minutes this season for the Blues.
In the Conference League he's averaged 2.32 shots and 1.00 shots on target per 90 this term, so will get chances here in a game he should start.
KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL is another player we'll chance TO SCORE ANYTIME at 3/1.
The former Leicester midfielder has three goals in the Conference League this season, with all of them coming at Stamford Bridge.
Dewsbury-Hall has averaged 1.94 shots and 1.09 shots on target per 90 in the UECL, with his xG per 90 also impressive for a midfielder (0.28).
It looks likely he will partner the more defensive-minded Reece James in midfield on Thursday, giving him licence to get forward, and he looks overpriced to find the net.
Team news
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Enzo Maresca field the same XI as what played last week in Poland, meaning Tyrique George and Josh Acheampong should start again.
Reece James could be given a start again after missing the weekend's draw with Ipswich, while Benoit Badiashile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Christopher Nkunku should also start.
Legia played a strong side at the weekend with this tie all-but over, and they could be tempted to rotate in this second leg with a cup final coming up in two weeks.
Jan Ziolkowski and Artur Jedrzejczyk are both available after serving European bans, but have a number of injury doubts.
Predicted line-up
Chelsea: Jorgensen; Acheampong, Tosin, Badiashile, Rak-Sakyi; James, Dewsbury-Hall, Amougou; George, Nkunku, Mheuka
Legia Warsaw: Tobiasz; Wszolek, Ziolkowski, Jedrzejczyk, Ruben Vinagre; Goncalves, Augustyniak, Bichakhchyan; Chodyna, Pekhart, Urbanski
Odds correct at 1015 BST (16/04/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.