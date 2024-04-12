Chelsea vs Everton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

0.5pts Both teams to score in both halves at 9/1 (Sky Bet)
Chelsea have lost one of their last 11 games, Monday’s opposition Everton have only won one of their 11.
The Blues cannot stop scoring, netting 20 in the seven games since the Carabao Cup final defeat. The Toffees, on the other hand, are in a bit of a dry spell, averaging less than a goal a game across the same amount of games.
While the hosts will be eyeing up a European finish, the visitors are fighting to secure their top top flight status.
Chelsea begin the weekend ninth in the Premier League table, five points off Manchester United in sixth with two games in hand. Everton are creeping ever closer to the dotted line.
Everton are having real issues in front of goal.
Before Christmas, they netted two or more goals in three games on the spin but they have only managed that feat once in 14 top flight games.
So it may surprise you to learn I am tipping them to score at least two goals on Monday, and concede two, one of each either side of half time.
Why? Their opponents.
Chelsea are scoring and conceding for fun.
None of their last six games have seen fewer than four goals scored, in fact there have been 35 in total (5.8 per game).
Basement boys Sheffield United and Burnley both netted twice as did Championship sides Leeds and Leicester, suggesting your frontline doesn’t have to be razor sharp to bloody the nose of the Blues backline.
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN BOTH HALVES has clicked in each of Chelsea’s lost two games and was a first half Burnley goal away in the game before.
Where would Chelsea be without Cole Palmer this season?
Well, they’d be 25 goals worst off domestically. The Englishman has scored six times in his last four appearances, including a brace and a hattrick.
Combining goals, a Palmer brace and an Idrissa Gueye card makes for a tasty bet builder.
Mauricio Pochettino is set to be without eight players on Monday. Enzo Fernandes and Axel Disasi are nursing knocks but could feature. Raheem Sterling, Robert Sanchez and Ben Chilwell are doubts with illness.
Mykhailo Mudryk could come in on the left with Cole Palmer moving central and Conor Gallagher dropping into central defensive midfield alongside Moises Caicedo.
Everton are bolstered by the return of two key players in central midfield.
The visitors welcome back Amadou Onana who missed the win over Burnley with a knock and Gueye who was absent last game due to the birth of his child.
Sean Dyche is sweating on the fitness of James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin but the pair should make the XI.
Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Badiashile, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson
Everton: Pickford; Caleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Young, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Beto
Odds correct at 1700 BST (12/04/24)
