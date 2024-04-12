Chelsea vs Everton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Chelsea have lost one of their last 11 games, Monday’s opposition Everton have only won one of their 11. The Blues cannot stop scoring, netting 20 in the seven games since the Carabao Cup final defeat. The Toffees, on the other hand, are in a bit of a dry spell, averaging less than a goal a game across the same amount of games. While the hosts will be eyeing up a European finish, the visitors are fighting to secure their top top flight status. Chelsea begin the weekend ninth in the Premier League table, five points off Manchester United in sixth with two games in hand. Everton are creeping ever closer to the dotted line.

What are the best bets? Everton are having real issues in front of goal. Before Christmas, they netted two or more goals in three games on the spin but they have only managed that feat once in 14 top flight games. So it may surprise you to learn I am tipping them to score at least two goals on Monday, and concede two, one of each either side of half time.

Why? Their opponents. Chelsea are scoring and conceding for fun. None of their last six games have seen fewer than four goals scored, in fact there have been 35 in total (5.8 per game). Basement boys Sheffield United and Burnley both netted twice as did Championship sides Leeds and Leicester, suggesting your frontline doesn't have to be razor sharp to bloody the nose of the Blues backline. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN BOTH HALVES has clicked in each of Chelsea's lost two games and was a first half Burnley goal away in the game before.

Both teams to score in both havles

Cole Palmer to score 2+ goals

Idrissa Gueye to be carded

Where would Chelsea be without Cole Palmer this season? Well, they’d be 25 goals worst off domestically. The Englishman has scored six times in his last four appearances, including a brace and a hattrick. Combining goals, a Palmer brace and an Idrissa Gueye card makes for a tasty bet builder.

Team news Mauricio Pochettino is set to be without eight players on Monday. Enzo Fernandes and Axel Disasi are nursing knocks but could feature. Raheem Sterling, Robert Sanchez and Ben Chilwell are doubts with illness. Mykhailo Mudryk could come in on the left with Cole Palmer moving central and Conor Gallagher dropping into central defensive midfield alongside Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Everton are bolstered by the return of two key players in central midfield. The visitors welcome back Amadou Onana who missed the win over Burnley with a knock and Gueye who was absent last game due to the birth of his child. Sean Dyche is sweating on the fitness of James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin but the pair should make the XI.

Predicted line-ups Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Badiashile, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson Everton: Pickford; Caleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Young, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Beto

Match facts Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League home games against Everton (W15 D13) since a 1-0 loss in November 1994. It’s their longest unbeaten home run against a side in their top-flight history.

Following their 2-0 win at Goodison Park in December, Everton are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since 1978-79.

Everton are winless in their last 28 away league games against Chelsea – only at Leeds (35 between 1946 and 2001) have they had a longer run without a win on the road in their top-flight history.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (W3 D4), last having a longer run without defeat between October and December 2021 (8). However, they’re without a clean sheet in nine league matches, shipping 21 goals in total in this run.

Chelsea have both scored and conceded at least twice in each of their last seven matches in all competitions. In English football history, no top-flight side has ever done so in eight consecutive games before.

Everton’s 1-0 win against Burnley last time out ended a 13-game winless run in the Premier League. Each of their last five league wins have been to nil, with the Toffees failing to win any of their last 12 when conceding at least once (D4 L8).

Chelsea have conceded 52 goals in the Premier League this season, only shipping more in 2015-16 (53), 2019-20 (54) and 1996-97 (55) in 38-game seasons in the competition. Their 25 goals conceded at home this term is their second most in a single campaign after 2015-16 (30).

Only Burnley and Sheffield United (12 each) have failed to score in more different Premier League games than Everton this season (11), while only the Blades (30) have scored fewer goals than the Toffees (32). After a run of three straight wins in which they scored 2+ goals in December, Everton have only scored more than once in one of their last 14 Premier League games (2-2 v Spurs).

Cole Palmer has been involved in 25 goals in his last 22 Premier League games, scoring 16 and assisting nine. One more assist would see him become the first Chelsea player to register double figures for both goals and assists in his first Premier League season with the club.

After a run of 18 Premier League games without a goal, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in his last two appearances, with these strikes earning Everton four points. He last scored in three consecutive league games in August 2021.