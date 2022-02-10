Chelsea face Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup and Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet.

Chelsea weren’t at their convincing best as they struggled their way past Al Hilal in the semi-final of this competition on Wednesday, Romelu Lukaku tapping home the winner after spurning plenty of previous opportunities to put the European champions ahead. How high on the priority list this competition is, particularly with Thomas Tuchel having recently contracted covid-19, is still up for debate, but with just one more win needed to lift the trophy, it is difficult to side against the Blues in this fixture. Palmeiras came through their Club World Cup semi-final tie against Egyptian side Al Ahly 2-0, but scoring goals had been an issue for the Brazilian side prior to that fixture.

Palmeiras failed to create an xG of above 1.0 in any of their last five Copa Libertadores fixtures, and against this Chelsea defence, their attacking frailties could be on show yet again. Palmeiras failed to score on eight occasions, including three of their last eight, but they did manage to keep a clean sheet on 13 occasions. With Chelsea also having their own issues going forward at present, the Brazilians may feel they can limit the Blues, and perhaps snatch a result, either in normal time or perhaps on penalties. Effectively, this game doesn’t appeal as a goal-laden fixture, with defences likely to be on top.

Chelsea should dominate proceedings, retaining plenty of possession, and paying at a tempo that suits. Replicating the intensity of the Premier League outside a Premier League environment however, and without the repercussions that a result would have in the Premier League in terms of a team’s season, is extremely difficult. Though this is a competitive fixture, it is difficult for teams to play at a tempo representing anything much higher than that of a friendly. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'NO' with Sky Bet For this reason, though it is odds-on, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ makes appeal.

