Chelsea will be looking to make it four wins on the spin as they host Everton in the Premier League. James Cantrill picks out his best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 4/5 (bet365) 1pt Abdoulaye Doucoure to be shown a card 13/5 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Amidst all the turmoil surrounding Graham Potter and his expensive squad of underperformers, the Blues were one of only two English sides to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Chelsea overcame a one goal deficit to beat Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge last Tuesday. That European victory was sandwiched in between domestic victories over Leeds and Leicester and though those six points will do little to change the complexion of their campaign, it does give the Blues new boss a bit of respite from the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Chelsea 4/9 | Draw 16/5 | Everton 7/1

A lack of goals is becoming synonymous with Potter. His Brighton side were dubbed the data darlings, constantly underperforming their xG. With his Chelsea following in their path, it makes you wonder if it is something to do with Potter’s style of play. He has overseen 20 league games as Blues boss, 75% have seen two or fewer goals scored which is why I will be siding with UNDER 2.5 GOALS here. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Everton will not mind a low scoring affair, in fact, no doubt their tactics will encourage one. This bet has clicked in five of Dyche’s seven games in charge, only failing to pay out in a 4-0 thumping at the Emirates and a 2-2 draw at the City Ground.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

It is a touch on the short side, nevertheless, ABDOULAYE DOUCOURE’s price TO BE SHOWN A CARD provides some interest. CLICK HERE to bet on Chelsea v Everton with Sky Bet Under Shaun Dyche, the midfielder has become an ever-present, featuring in all but 12 minutes of the 630 minutes Dyche has overseen. In those seven games, Doucoure has completed as many tackles (9) as he has fouls, and accumulated four cards. In 205 Premier League appearances, he has racked up 47 cards, giving him a cards per 90 average of 0.25. That average does make his price this weekend a touch short, but that is without considering his cynical form. Another thing worth considering is that man incharge, Darren England. His top flight average of 3.84 cards per game is pretty modest, but the referee has been in a card wielding mood recently. England dished out seven at Selhurst Park when Liverpool visited, five the game before and 12 across the previous three, that is an average 4.8 per game.

Chelsea v Everton best bets and score prediction 2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 4/5 (bet365)

1pt Abdoulaye Doucoure to be shown a card 13/5 (Unibet) Score prediction: Chelsea 0-0 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1110 GMT (17/03/23)