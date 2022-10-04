Visitors AC Milan currently sit fifth in Serie A but are only three points off top spot and it’s largely due to the brilliance of Portuguese forward RAFAEL LEAO .

Both outfits come into this match after securing away wins in their respective domestic leagues but now their attentions will turn to what is arguably the biggest match in Group E and the next two meetings between these two could define their respective European journeys.

He’s had eight goal involvements across his prior five appearances for the Rossoneri which includes three goals and he looks as though he will be lining up on the left-hand side of a midfield three behind former Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.

Stefano Pioli’s side have a number of injuries to contend with and may have to cope without the likes of Theo Hernández, Alessandro Florenzi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Saelemaekers.

However, Leao comes into this one off the back of a man-of-the-match performance as he helped his side seal a 3-1 victory away to Empoli. He assisted Ante Rebic for the first and scored the final goal in injury time to put the result beyond all doubt and he will be looking forward to an opportunity to extend his excellent form.

It won’t be easy for him as he’ll be lining up against a quick and tenacious Reece James, but Chelsea have shown a weakness down their right flank this season.

Three of their four matches on home soil across all competitions has seen a left-sided opposition attacker get on the scoresheet, including Harvey Barnes for Leicester City who occupied a similar position that RAFAEL LEAO could take up here.

The AC Milan forward has marginally outperformed his expected goals (xG) tally according to Infogol and with him liking to cut inside and take shots as soon as he sees an opening, the 9/2 on offer for him to SCORE ANYTIME makes appeal.

The market expects goals and given that Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight of their nine competitive matches so far this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see the visitors create a number of opportunities.

As the club's top scorer Leao should be one of the favourites to get on the scoresheet.