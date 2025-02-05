Chelsea: Joao Felix joins Milan and Carney Chukwuemeka joins Dortmund on loan

Chelsea forward Joao Felix has joined AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the season, with Carney Chukwuemeka moving to Borussia Dortmund.
It has been an underwhelming second spell in west London for Portugal international Felix, who since his £46million move in August has largely been limited to substitute appearances in the Premier League, with six of his nine starts coming in cup competitions.
The deal with the Serie A side includes a £5m loan fee and does not come with an obligation to buy.
Head coach Enzo Maresca has repeatedly said chances for the former Barcelona player have been restricted by Cole Palmer, who has started all 24 league games this season in the number 10 position, Felix’s preferred role.
He has scored seven goals since rejoining the club for whom he played on loan in the second half of the 2022-23 season.
Of those only one has come in the league, the sixth goal in Chelsea’s 6-2 victory away against Wolves on his first appearance back.
He scored four times in the Conference League, helping the team progress to the last 16 in first place, while he also netted twice in the FA Cup third round against Morecambe in January.
Meanwhile, Chukwuemeka moves to Dortmund having barely featured in the two-and-a-half years since he joined from Aston Villa for £20m.
He has not featured in the Premier League this season, making five appearances in the Carabao Cup and Conference League.
