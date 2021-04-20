Chelsea 0-0 Brighton: Match ends goalless as off-field events take headlines

Brighton had Ben White sent off for a second booking at the death, having already wasted the game’s best chances through Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck.

Chelsea leapfrogged West Ham on goal difference back into the Premier League top four – with Champions League qualification regaining full significance now the universally-condemned ESL appears doomed.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel had predicted calm in the eye of the storm for the Brighton clash, with the Super League dominating all talk and conjecture in the build-up.

Less than 90 minutes before Tuesday night’s kick-off news filtered out that Chelsea were preparing documents to leave the Super League that had only been announced late on Sunday.

Top players would jeopardise international football by playing for clubs in the Super League, and so Chelsea’s squad can easily be forgiven for a rare lack of focus.

A hard-won point still keeps the Blues in the top-four fight however, with all eyes now turning to Saturday’s crucial trip to fifth-placed rivals West Ham.

A breathless day of brinkmanship, recrimination and eventually relief gave way to an evening of stalemate.

Furious Chelsea fans had stormed Fulham Road at tea time, unfurling expletive-laden banners criticising the Blues’ decision to join the ESL.