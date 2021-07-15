Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Euro 2020
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
A number of clubs are interested in signing Erling Haaland
A number of clubs are interested in signing Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland next club odds: Chelsea favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund striker

By Tom Carnduff
13:40 · THU July 15, 2021

Chelsea are the 10/11 favourites with Sky Bet to complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

It comes after reports stated that the Bundesliga club rejected Chelsea's cash plus player offer for the 20-year-old - who made the move to the Signal Iduna Park for a €20m fee in January 2020.

The Blues are reported to have proposed a deal with Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi included alongside a significant fee for the Norwegian forward.

However, Dortmund are adamant that they don't want to lose Haaland - that comes after Jadon Sancho was allowed to leave for Manchester United.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

Erling Haaland - next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Chelsea - 10/11
  • Manchester City - 3/1
  • Real Madrid - 4/1
  • Manchester United - 10/1
  • Barcelona - 25/1

Click here for more

Haaland has already established himself as one of Europe's best strikers. His 2020/21 season finished with 41 goals in 41 games across all club competitions - 27 of those coming in the Bundesliga.

Those 27 goals came from an expected goals (xG) figure of 21.73, while Haaland also contributed with six assists as Dortmund finished third in Germany's top-flight.

The striker has previously discussed a potential move away but suggested he would be happy remaining at his current club.

"I have a contract for a couple of years, so I am respectful towards my contract," he said at the end of May.

"I am a simple guy. When I like something I just want to have more – when I score a goal, I always chase the next goal."

Odds correct at 1330 BST (15/07/21)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS