Erling Haaland next club odds: Chelsea favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund striker

Chelsea are the 10/11 favourites with Sky Bet to complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

It comes after reports stated that the Bundesliga club rejected Chelsea's cash plus player offer for the 20-year-old - who made the move to the Signal Iduna Park for a €20m fee in January 2020. The Blues are reported to have proposed a deal with Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi included alongside a significant fee for the Norwegian forward. However, Dortmund are adamant that they don't want to lose Haaland - that comes after Jadon Sancho was allowed to leave for Manchester United.

Erling Haaland - next club odds (via Sky Bet) Chelsea - 10/11

Manchester City - 3/1

Real Madrid - 4/1

Manchester United - 10/1

Barcelona - 25/1

Haaland has already established himself as one of Europe's best strikers. His 2020/21 season finished with 41 goals in 41 games across all club competitions - 27 of those coming in the Bundesliga. Those 27 goals came from an expected goals (xG) figure of 21.73, while Haaland also contributed with six assists as Dortmund finished third in Germany's top-flight. The striker has previously discussed a potential move away but suggested he would be happy remaining at his current club. "I have a contract for a couple of years, so I am respectful towards my contract," he said at the end of May. "I am a simple guy. When I like something I just want to have more – when I score a goal, I always chase the next goal."