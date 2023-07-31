Chelsea agree fee with Monaco for France defender Axel Disasi

Chelsea have agreed a fee with Monaco to sign defender Axel Disasi.
Various reports claim that a fee of £38.5million has been settled on to allow the France international to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.
It comes after the Blues were forced into the transfer market once again after Wesley Fofana picked up another serious injury that is set to see him sidelined for an extended period of time.
The 25-year-old - a right-footed centre-back - has made 130 appearances in Ligue 1 while also earning four caps for his country.
Disasi is set to become Chelsea’s third major signing of the summer - they have already added forwards Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal and Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.
Mauricio Pochettino's side - who recently won the inaugural Premier League Summer Series - begin their league campaign at home to Liverpool.