A 1-0 defeat at Zagreb on September 6 triggered the sacking of former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, but Potter saw his side return to winning ways after the weekend defeat to his former club Brighton.

Despite going behind to Bruno Petkovic’s early goal, Raheem Sterling equalised before on-loan Juventus midfielder Zakaria – who has had to wait for a chance to impress, struck.

Zagreb went into the game requiring a win and a RB Salzburg defeat to reach the Europa League, but were unable to get the required result in London.

There was a concerning moment for Chelsea in stoppage time when England international Ben Chilwell was forced off after going down clutching his left hamstring.

Only seven minutes had passed when Zagreb briefly gave their hopes of finishing third a boost when Petkovic headed the visitors into the lead from close range.

Ten minutes later Sterling levelled with his first Chelsea goal since September 14.

The 27-year-old picked up the ball on the edge of the box from a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang flick-on, weaved space to shoot from and then drilled low into the back of the net.