Chelsea 1-0 Fulham: Cole Palmer scored the winner as Blues beat Cottagers

Chelsea made it three Premier League wins in a row for the first time since October 2022 as Cole Palmer’s penalty guided them to a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Stamford Bridge.
The winning goal came in stoppage time at the end of the first half, the top scorer for Mauricio Pochettino’s side notching his ninth goal of the season after Raheem Sterling was tripped in the box.
However, the move had been started by a moment of Palmer genius, spotting a gap and threading a superb ball through the middle that drew defender Issa Diop into a clumsy foul.
Marco Silva’s visitors never truly looked beaten until the final whistle sounded, creating plenty of chances and banging on the door but were unable to get a leveller.
The Blues had to dig in and defended doggedly in the final moments to breathe genuine momentum into their season.
The win lifts Pochettino's side into eighth, above Manchester United and Newcastle, just three points behind West Ham, while Fulham remain 13th.
Both Chelsea and Fulham now get themselves ready for the second-legs of their Carabao Cup semi-finals, with both trailing 1-0 ahead of home games against Middlesbrough and Liverpool respectively.
