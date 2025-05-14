Charlton vs Wycombe tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: League One
2pts 40+ booking points in Charlton vs Wycombe at 4/5 (Sky Bet)
1pt Jack Grimmer to be carded in Charlton vs Wycombe at 5/1 (Sky Bet)
*All in 90 minutes
BuildABet @ 12/1
- 40+ booking points
- Jack Grimmer to be carded
- Charlton to win
*All in 90 minutes
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday
TV: Sky Sports Football
Agg: 0-0
Home 11/10 | Draw 21/10 | Away 9/4
The first leg between these two sides was best forgotten.
Zero goals, just 14 shots, five on target and a combined xG of 0.98. The best chance of the game came from an 89th minute corner.
There is very little to split these sides and this second leg could follow the same pattern of being tight and cagey, especially with the stakes so high.
Charlton do boast an incredible home record, winning 13 of an unbeaten last 15 at the Valley, so will be confident they can get the job done.
Wycombe meanwhile are now winless in four following the first leg, with all four of those games coming against their fellow play-off teams.
What are the best bets?
Play-off second legs are always tight tense affairs, especially with the tie in the balance. Teams get desperate with a trip to Wembley and possible promotion at stake, and it means the games can get feisty.
Across the last three seasons of EFL play-offs, the second leg card average stands at 4.27, with 40+ BOOKING POINTS landing in 11 of those 18 contests, and a repeat looks backable at the Valley.
We saw in the Championship play-offs this season just how fiery things can get, with Sunderland and Coventry combining for 70 booking points in 90 minutes with the game on a knife edge, and after a goalless first leg, this certainly fits the bill for a repeat.
Nathan Jones' Addicks are the joint-most foul-heavy team in the third tier this season, committing 13.1 fouls per game, and they will be snapping into tackles in front of a raucous home crowd, with their games averaging 3.98 cards per game this term.
Wycombe's games are averaging 3.72 cards per game and they are one of the league's best foul drawers (12.2). Referee Dean Whitestone is averaging 42.4 booking points per game this season, so with the stakes in this game the highest of any game he's overseen this season, he could be a busy man.
We'll also take a swing on a player card, with JACK GRIMMER looking value at 5/1 TO BE CARDED.
Wycombe's full-back has been carded five times this season, averaging a card per 90 of 0.17, but interestingly four of his cards have come in his last eight games.
All of those cards came in games against top seven sides, and at the prices he's worth chancing, especially as he'll be up against Tyreece Campbell, who has drawn 1.92 fouls per 90 this season.
Team news
Charlton will be without Miles Leaburn while Gassan Ahadme is close to returning. Chuks Aneke is available after his suspension, which he picked up against Wycombe in the league.
Wycombe will be missing Sam Vokes, Josh Scowen, Shamal George, Daniel Harvie and Beryly Lubala through injury, and Mike Dodds is unlikely to make any changes from last weeks team.
Predicted line-ups
Charlton: Mannion; Ramsay, Jones, Gillesphey, Edwards; Coventry, Docherty; T. Watson, Berry, Campbell; Godden
Wycombe: Norris; Grimmer, Bradley, Taylor, Reach; Humphreys, Leahy; Onyedima, Simons, Udoh; Kone
Odds correct at 1100 BST (14/05/25)
