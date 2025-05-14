Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
grimmer

Charlton vs Wycombe tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Wed May 14, 2025 · 2h ago

Football betting tips: League One

2pts 40+ booking points in Charlton vs Wycombe at 4/5 (Sky Bet)

1pt Jack Grimmer to be carded in Charlton vs Wycombe at 5/1 (Sky Bet)

*All in 90 minutes

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-acca-affiliate?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FBACCA&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ED_FOOTBALL

BuildABet @ 12/1

  • 40+ booking points
  • Jack Grimmer to be carded
  • Charlton to win
    *All in 90 minutes

Click here to back with Sky Bet

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Agg: 0-0

Home 11/10 | Draw 21/10 | Away 9/4

The first leg between these two sides was best forgotten.

Zero goals, just 14 shots, five on target and a combined xG of 0.98. The best chance of the game came from an 89th minute corner.

grimmer

There is very little to split these sides and this second leg could follow the same pattern of being tight and cagey, especially with the stakes so high.

Charlton do boast an incredible home record, winning 13 of an unbeaten last 15 at the Valley, so will be confident they can get the job done.

Wycombe meanwhile are now winless in four following the first leg, with all four of those games coming against their fellow play-off teams.

What are the best bets?

Play-off second legs are always tight tense affairs, especially with the tie in the balance. Teams get desperate with a trip to Wembley and possible promotion at stake, and it means the games can get feisty.

Across the last three seasons of EFL play-offs, the second leg card average stands at 4.27, with 40+ BOOKING POINTS landing in 11 of those 18 contests, and a repeat looks backable at the Valley.

We saw in the Championship play-offs this season just how fiery things can get, with Sunderland and Coventry combining for 70 booking points in 90 minutes with the game on a knife edge, and after a goalless first leg, this certainly fits the bill for a repeat.

Charlton boss Nathan Jones

Nathan Jones' Addicks are the joint-most foul-heavy team in the third tier this season, committing 13.1 fouls per game, and they will be snapping into tackles in front of a raucous home crowd, with their games averaging 3.98 cards per game this term.

Wycombe's games are averaging 3.72 cards per game and they are one of the league's best foul drawers (12.2). Referee Dean Whitestone is averaging 42.4 booking points per game this season, so with the stakes in this game the highest of any game he's overseen this season, he could be a busy man.

We'll also take a swing on a player card, with JACK GRIMMER looking value at 5/1 TO BE CARDED.

Wycombe's full-back has been carded five times this season, averaging a card per 90 of 0.17, but interestingly four of his cards have come in his last eight games.

grimmer

All of those cards came in games against top seven sides, and at the prices he's worth chancing, especially as he'll be up against Tyreece Campbell, who has drawn 1.92 fouls per 90 this season.

Team news

Charlton will be without Miles Leaburn while Gassan Ahadme is close to returning. Chuks Aneke is available after his suspension, which he picked up against Wycombe in the league.

Wycombe will be missing Sam Vokes, Josh Scowen, Shamal George, Daniel Harvie and Beryly Lubala through injury, and Mike Dodds is unlikely to make any changes from last weeks team.

Predicted line-ups

Charlton: Mannion; Ramsay, Jones, Gillesphey, Edwards; Coventry, Docherty; T. Watson, Berry, Campbell; Godden

Wycombe: Norris; Grimmer, Bradley, Taylor, Reach; Humphreys, Leahy; Onyedima, Simons, Udoh; Kone

Odds correct at 1100 BST (14/05/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.pdateUnpublishDelete

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

FOOTBALL TIPS