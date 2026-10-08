Championship tips: Predictions and best bets for West Ham vs QPR on October 9

Football betting tips: Championship 2pts West Ham -1 Asian handicap at 7/8 (bet365) 0.5pt Jarrod Bowen to score and assist at 15/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Taty Castellanos and Ronnie Edwards card double at 14/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

QPR head to the London Stadium on Friday evening marking the return of the Championship. Julien Stephan’s side boast the second best defence in the division but it will be put to work against the second tier's best attack. The visitors signed off for the international break in dramatic fashion to secure their third draw in as many games but their comeback against Preston feels like ages ago. North End, who had just sacked Paul Heckingbottom, were 2-0 and a man up by the 26th minute. Rangers found a way though, as Paul Smyth netted a worldie of an equaliser in the 90th minute; any excuse to post the video.

Put your laces through it and don't look back 🚀



What a hit Paul Smyth ✨ pic.twitter.com/IegelCToLa — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 19, 2026

Although QPR have proved tough to beat this season, West Ham are expected to cruise to victory - and the Championship title for that matter. The Hammers are 1/2 to win this game and are odds-on in places to win the division. They haven’t lost in the league since August, came from 2-0 at Millwall in their last outing and have scored 13 goals across their last three home games, keeping two clean sheets. At a shade of even money, backing WEST HAM -1 on the ASIAN HANDICAP is the bet - money back if they win by a one-goal margin, the bet wins if they win by two goals or more. The Irons put six past Wrexham, a side with top-eight ambitions, and have done their best work on their own patch. And while QPR have made a competitive start they’ve only played one of the five current title favourites, a match they lost 1-0 at home to Middlesbrough, with Boro racking up 1.50 xG more than the hosts and having five times as many ‘big chances’.

No player has been involved in more @SkyBetChamp goals this season than Jarrod Bowen.



He’s having a shot or creating a chance every 13 minutes, the best ratio by a player in a Championship season since Saïd Benrahma in 2018-19.



Essential GW9 pick? ⚒️#FantasyEFL | @WestHam pic.twitter.com/JNJyZB4ekr — Fantasy EFL (@FEFLOfficial) October 6, 2026

In a surprise to nobody, JARROD BOWEN is showing he is too good for the level. The West Ham captain has had a hand in seven league goals and is creating a chance or having a shot every 13 minutes (according to the above tweet anyway). He is odds against to score on Friday, 5/2 get 1+ assists and 15/2 TO SCORE AND ASSIST. The latter has landed twice this season, both of which came at home. Bowen failed to have a hand in a goal in his other two home league appearances against Charlton and Derby but had 13 shots, made nine key passes and racked up an xG+xA of 2.81. The final stop is cards. Ruebyn Ricardo is the referee. He has averaged over four per game in the Championship this season and dished out five or more in nine of his last 15 appearances, which includes an eight-card game, two nine-card games and a 10-card game. Let's hope he’s in the mood. Combining RONNIE EDWARDS and TATY CASTELLANOS in a CARD DOUBLE appeal. The pair have five cards between them this term with a third of Castellanos’ direct opponents picking up cards across his six league starts.