Championship tips: Bolton vs Middlesbrough predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Championship 2.5pts Will Lankshear to score anytime at 19/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Lankshear to score 2+ goals at 5/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Friday TV: Sky Sports Football Live odds, form and stats

Bolton snapped out of a four game losing streak to take 10 points from the last 15 on offer. The Trotters have shown great versatility over that sample, grinding out a 0-0 draw at Southampton and a 1-0 win over Cardiff. They’ve also edged a seven goal thriller at Norwich and put three past Wolves at Molineux. On Friday, they welcome Middlesbrough in the Championship. The visitors are on a bit of a hot streak as well and victory in the North West will see them move top of the division. Boro have only lost once in the league all season (W6 D4), going unbeaten in their last nine despite playing some in-form teams. Kim Hellberg’s side came from two down last weekend against Cardiff, won at Stoke 3-2, edged post Wolves and drew 2-2 with Birmingham and Millwall. Unsurprisingly, given some of those scorelines, over 2.5 goals is heavy odds-on here at 1/2.

Middlesbrough rank in the top two for xG, xG difference, touches in the opposition box and shots on target per match - all the important attacking metrics. Although they have the second best xGA total (11.3), they’ve conceded 16 actual goals (1.45 per game). Bolton have conceded 18 times but have the third worst xGA tally (19.4), so with goals expected, it makes sense to get them onside in some fashion. WILL LANKSHEAR’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME at 19/20 is probably as straightforward as it gets. Besides the fact that this is a battle between one of the best attacks and worst defences in the division, it also features the divisions top goalscorer. Lankshear’s netted nine times, two more than any other player, has a xG of 7.1 and has netted in each of his last three league appearances. At 5/1, his price TO SCORE 2+ GOALS also appeals, he has already netted two braces this campaign.

Will Lankshear just loves scoring goals! ⚽



Off the bench to equalise for Middlesbrough to make it 9 goals in 11 Championship games so far 🔥@Boro | @EFL pic.twitter.com/az6gvrfSNm — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 17, 2026

It is also worth pointing out Amario Cozier-Duberry’s price to score or assist at 5/6 as he returns to his old stomping grounds. Some firms have it at 8/13. He has scored or assisted in all bar one of his six Championship appearances for Middlesbrough. Formerly on the books of Arsenal, now at Brighton, Cozier-Duberry had a hand in 20 goals in League One on loan at Bolton last season which includes his goal against Bradford in the play-off semi-final first leg. Having struggled to make an impact in his first Championship loan at Blackburn in 24/25, Cozier-Duberry is clearly thriving at the Riverside and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get one over his former employers on Friday. I just think Lankshear’s a better option.